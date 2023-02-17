DNA Plc: Change in the Executive Team

English Finnish

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 FEBRUARY 2023 11:00 am (EET)

Taneli Ropponen, who has served as DNA's acting Chief Information Officer (CIO) and a member of the Executive Team since September 2022, will move to DNA's parent company Telenor’s Nordic organization as VP, Cloud Acceleration, and will therefore leave his position as DNA's acting CIO and a member of the Executive Team.

As of 1 March 2023, Vesa Savolainen, VP, Business Support Systems and Customer Relationship Management, is serving as the acting CIO and a member of the Executive Team.

The recruitment process for a new permanent CIO is still ongoing.

More information:

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi





DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. Our purpose is to connect you to what matters most. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. Already for years, DNA customers have been among the world leaders in mobile data usage. DNA has about 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2022, our total revenue was EUR 997 million and we employ about 1,700 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.