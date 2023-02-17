HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 / EUR 650,000,000 Description: FRN due 18th July 2024 / Fixed rate due 18th January 2029 Offer price: 100 / 99.931 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.



