$684.1 Million European Concrete Fiber Market to 2027: Synthetic Fiber is Likely to Experience the Highest Growth

The European concrete fiber market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.2% over the next five years to reach a value of US$ 684.1 million in 2027.

The European concrete fiber market witnessed a moderate decline, in both value and volume in 2020, as construction activities slowed as a result of the pandemic. However, the market experienced phenomenal growth in 2021 (23.1% YoY), owing to the combined effects of recovery in construction activities and an abrupt increase in raw material prices.

Fibers in concrete help in controlling and regulating plastic shrinkage and cracking as well as increasing energy absorption and reducing dangerous spalling at high temperatures. They improve freeze-thaw resistance and help to keep the concrete strong and attractive for extended periods.



Market Segments' Analysis

Based on the fiber type, the market is bifurcated into steel fiber, synthetic fiber, glass fiber, and others. Steel fiber is estimated to remain the dominant fiber type in the foreseen future, owing to its high durability, e-modulus, and tensile strength.

Steel fiber-reinforced concrete offers higher ductility and post-cracking strength, resistance to fatigue, spalling, and wear & tear compared to conventional reinforced concrete.

Synthetic fiber is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. It enhances impact, abrasion and shear resistance of concrete; reduces bleeding and plastic settlement; increases durability and flexural strength. Polypropylene is the predominantly used synthetic fiber type in the market.



Based on the application type, the market is segmented as transport infrastructure, building & construction, mining & tunnel, industrial flooring, and others.

Mining & Tunnel is expected to remain the largest application type during the forecast period. The use of fibers in this application improves the tunnelling structure's ductility, durability, stability, and safety.

Furthermore, they not only provide excellent fire protection but also increase the mechanical capacity of the lining. Steel is the dominantly used fiber type in mining & tunnel applications. Building & Construction is likely to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The segment includes all the residential and non-residential buildings and structures.



Based on the synthetic fiber type, the market is segmented into macrofiber and microfiber. Between these synthetic fiber types, macrofiber is expected to remain the larger and the faster-growing segment during the forecast period. Macrofibers are used where an increase in post-cracking flexural strength is required.

Some of the most significant advantages of macrofibers are their resistance to corrosion and greater concrete ductility. Synthetic macrofibers are more commonly used than synthetic microfibers because they are cheaper, easier to mix, and used in many concrete applications.



Based on the country, the market is segmented as Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Turkey, and RoE (Rest of Europe). Germany unassailably dominated the market in 2021 and is likely to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Both steel and synthetic are the majorly used fiber types in Germany.

Key players based in Germany are Master Builders Solutions, and KrampeHarex GmbH & Co. KG. France is likely to remain the second-dominant country in the market till 2027.

Key Players

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, concrete fiber manufacturers, and concrete element suppliers/contractors, and end users. The following are some of the key players in the European concrete fiber market:

N.V. Bekaert S.A

ArcelorMittal

Sika AG

Master Builder Solutions

KrampeHarex GmbH & Co KG

GCP Applied Technologies Inc

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

