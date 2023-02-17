Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Size In 2023 (New Report) revised size of US$ 61060 million by 2028: Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Regions and Future with Top Growth Companies

PUNE, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc.

Healthcare equipment leasing is a cost-effective alternative to acquire capital medical equipment. It helps to avoid high amount of investment and is an asset financing strategy that allows end-users to acquire healthcare assets on low-cost monthly instalments. Healthcare leasing is on high demand due to several factors. It enables improved budgeting, ensures better sales, is more cost-effective than loans, and enables better product management.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Healthcare Equipment Leasing estimated at US$ 45360 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 61060 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Medical imaging, home-care services, endoscopy, anesthesia, dialysis, and other surgeries are some of the different procedures through which healthcare facilities generate revenue. Diagnostic imaging equipment leasing segment, among the different segments of the global healthcare equipment leasing market, accounts for the largest share. Due to the high cost of medical equipment, end-users prefer the concept of leasing rather than buying the equipment. This in turn reduces the expenses incurred for installation and high maintenance. Privately-owned diagnostics centers and small-scale hospitals must incur huge costs if they must install the expensive medical equipment’s, due to which, they prefer leasing rather than buying. These end-users contribute largely to the market growth.

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Precious Metals market?

As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Precious Metals Industry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period. the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Segment by Type

Surgical and Therapy Leasing Equipment

Digital and Electronic Equipment

Storage and Transport Leasing Equipment

Personal and Homecare Leasing Equipment

DME

Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

De Lage Landen International

GE Capital

National Technology Leasing

Oak Leasing

Rotech Healthcare

Siemens Financial Services

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis



The readers in the section will understand how the Healthcare Equipment Leasing market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.

