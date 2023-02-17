Heavy Duty Trucks Market to reach USD 541.9 Bn by 2029 | Asia-Pacific market to grow rapidly – says MMR

Pune, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Maximize Market Research, a global Automotive and Transportation research firm, the total market opportunity for Heavy Duty Trucks was valued at USD 364 Bn to reach USD 541.9 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.1 percent. The “ Heavy Duty Trucks Market ” report recently published by Maximize Market Research is available in the market, indicating immense growth for the manufacturers during the forecast period.



Heavy Duty Trucks Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 364 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 541.9 Bn. CAGR 5.1 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 269 No. of Tables 109 No. of Charts and Figures 103 Segment Covered Vehicle Type, Fuel Type and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the Heavy Duty Trucks Market size. To collect the data for the Heavy Duty Trucks Market report, primary and secondary research methods were used and the data collected by using these methods were combined to make the report authentic. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the market and key players. The report provided by Maximize Market Research includes a PESTLE analysis that helps clients to form their business strategy. Porter’s five forces analysis was used to provide a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, new entrants in the market, supplier power, end-user power , and the threats of substitutes for services in the Heavy Duty Trucks Market.

Heavy Duty Trucks Market to have a high payload capacity

Heavy-duty trucks have a large cargo payload capacity. Increased carrying capacity from floor to ceiling brought to utilization regardless of the size of the trailer. Transporting goods and commodities such as processed food , construction materials , and heavy-load trucks is an affordable option. Electric heavy-duty trucks are having high demand, and strict emission norms set by the government are expected to drive the market growth. Growing carbon emission from the burning of diesel fuel is fuelling market growth.

The high cost of the trucks is expected to hinder the Heavy Duty Trucks market. Hybrid electric heavy-duty trucks are expected to be driven by the stringent emission norms established by the government .

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The high performance of trucks in terms of volume and transportation sector is expected to influence the regional Heavy Duty Trucks market growth. Revised emission standards, axle, loading and premium trucks are expected to drive the market growth. Easy availability of the workforce at reduced wages and access to abundant raw materials at a lower cost may boost the overall market growth.

Thailand, China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are the countries projected to contribute to the regional market revenue during the forecast period. Robust expansion adopted by OEMs in the region has increased the demand for the automotive industry in China. Electric buses are included in India by the state government to reduce operational costs and carbon emissions to improve air quality.

Heavy Duty Trucks Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Medium

Heavy-Duty

Pickup



By Fuel Type

Diesel

CNG

LNG



By Application

Distribution

Container

Dumping

Refrigeration

Tanker

RMC

Special Application

Logistic

Agriculture

Defense

By Vehicle Type, Pickup trucks are expected to be the largest growing segment of the Heavy Duty Trucks Market. It is employed as reliable transport and they are also useful for personal transportation. North America is the leading region in the segment. By Fuel Type, LNG fuel type segment of the Heavy Duty Trucks Market is expected to grow majorly because it provides benefits across a wide range of parameters. The abundance of LNG is the major factor in the increasing demand for LNG. By Application Type, the largest market share was held by the agriculture type segment in 2021. This is because trucks play an important role in the agriculture sector.

Heavy Duty Trucks Market Key Players include:

Mahindra Motors (India)

Ashok Leyland (India)

TATA motors (India)

Eicher Motors (India)

Hindustan Motors (India)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Ford Motor Company(Germany)

Volkswagen (Germany)

Oshkosh Corporation (US)

Mack Trucks (US)

Navistar (US)

Kenworth (US)

Tesla Motors (US)

Paccar Inc. (US)

Hino Motors (Japan)

Mitsubishi Fuso (Japan)

Isuzu Motors Ltd (Japan)

Scania AB (Sweden)

Volvo Trucks (Sweden)

MAN Truck (UK)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Ltd (China)

Renault Trucks (France)

DAF Trucks (Netherland)

IVECO (Netherland)

Hyundai (South Korea)



