Supply Chain Analytics Global Market to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2030: Growing Need to Improve Supply Chain Efficiency Widens Opportunities

The global market for Supply Chain Analytics estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sales & Operations Planning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.7% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Planning & Procurement segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Supply Chain Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Supply Chain Analytics Market: Overview & Outlook

Supply Chain Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need to Improve Supply Chain Efficiency Widens Opportunities

Emphasis on Effective Supply Chain Management Augurs Well

Digital Transformation of the Supply Chain: Cornerstone for Future Growth

Relevance of Supplier Performance Gives Impetus to Market Expansion

Importance of Demand Analysis & Forecasts Aids Growth

Role of Inventory Management in Smooth Functioning of Business

AI & ML Seek Role in Supply Chain Strategies

Concerns Over Data Security: Major Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

