Dental 3D Printing Market Size Will Surpass $7.22 Billion by 2028 at CAGR 30.1% | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Dental 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 2.13 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.22 Billion by 2028. Dental 3D Printing Industry is expected to increase significantly compared to the forecast period's market, with a CAGR of 30.1%.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report

Growing demand for customized dental solutions: Dental 3D printing technology allows for the production of customized dental solutions, including prosthetics, implants, and orthodontics. This has driven the growth of the dental 3D printing market, as patients and dental professionals increasingly seek out solutions that are tailored to their specific needs.

Increasing adoption of digital dentistry: Digital dentistry, which includes technologies such as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM), has seen rapid adoption in recent years. Dental 3D printing is a key component of digital dentistry, as it allows for the creation of high-precision dental restorations.

Advancements in 3D printing technology: The dental 3D printing market has seen significant technological advancements in recent years, with new printing materials and improved printing processes being developed. This has led to increased efficiency, reduced costs, and higher-quality dental restorations.

Expansion of dental 3D printing applications: While dental prosthetics and implants have traditionally been the main applications of dental 3D printing, the technology is increasingly being used for a wider range of applications, including surgical guides, clear aligners, and custom dental trays.

Increasing demand for dental 3D printing in emerging markets: As dental care becomes more accessible in emerging markets, there is increasing demand for advanced dental technologies such as 3D printing. This has led to the growth of the dental 3D printing market in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.



Dental 3D Printing Market Overview

The dental 3D printing market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. Dental 3D printing involves the use of additive manufacturing technology to create dental restorations such as crowns, bridges, and implants.

One of the key drivers of this market is the increasing demand for dental restorations due to the aging population and the growing awareness of dental health. Additionally, advancements in 3D printing technology have made it easier and more cost-effective for dental professionals to produce customized dental restorations, which is another factor contributing to the growth of this market.

The dental 3D printing market is segmented by technology, material, application, end-user, and geography. The technology segment includes vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, and others. The material segment includes metals, polymers, ceramics, and others. The application segment includes prosthetics, implants, orthodontics, and others. The end-user segment includes dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics, and others.

Top Players in the Global Dental 3D Printing Market

Stratasys Ltd. (US)

3D Systems Inc. (US)

EnvisionTEC (Germany)

DWS Systems SRL (Italy)

Renishaw (UK)

Formlabs (US)

Prodways Group (France)

SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany)

Carbon Inc. (US)

Concept Laser (Germany)

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany)

Rapid Shape (Germany)

Asiga (Australia)

Roland DG (Japan)

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (US)

SprintRay (US)

Zortrax (Poland)

Detax GmbH (Germany)

DMG America (US)

3Dresyns (Spain)

VOCO GmbH (Germany)

Dental Solutions Israel (Israel)

TRUMPF (Germany)

3BFab (Turkey)

Keystone Industries (US)



Dental 3D Printing Market Growth & Trends:

Growing market size: The dental 3D printing market has been growing steadily over the past few years, and this growth is expected to continue in the coming years. This is due to factors such as increasing demand for dental restorations, the expanding application of 3D printing technology in dentistry, and technological advancements in the field.

Increasing adoption of metal-based 3D printing: While polymer-based 3D printing is still the most widely used method in the dental industry, metal-based 3D printing is increasingly being used for dental restorations. This is due to the superior strength and durability of metal restorations, as well as the increased availability of metal 3D printing technologies.

Growth of dental 3D printing service providers: In addition to manufacturers of dental 3D printers and materials, there has been a growth of dental 3D printing service providers that offer 3D printing services to dental laboratories and clinics. This has allowed smaller dental practices to take advantage of the benefits of 3D printing without having to invest in their own equipment.

Increasing focus on digital dentistry: As digital dentistry continues to grow; dental 3D printing is becoming an increasingly important component of the digital workflow. This has led to increased investment in digital technologies and a growing focus on integrating different digital technologies to streamline the dental workflow.

Technological advancements in dental 3D printing: There has been a significant amount of innovation and development in dental 3D printing technology, including the development of new printing materials and improved printing processes. This has led to increased efficiency, reduced costs, and higher-quality dental restorations.



Recent Development

In December 2021, Stratasys Ltd. announced the launch of Stratasys Origin One Dental. The new printer is powered by a proprietary print technology called P3 Programmable PhotoPolymerization. The printer offers and opens material infrastructure which supports a variety of applications. This product launched by the company has increased its sales and demand in the dental market, leading to increased revenue in future



Dental 3D Printing Market Segmentation

By Application

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology



By Technology

Polyjet Technology

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Vat Photopolymerization

Others



By End Use

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Dental 3D Printing Market: Regional Landscape

North America: The North American region is currently the largest market for dental 3D printing, due to the presence of major players in the region, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing awareness about dental health. The United States is the largest market in the region.

Europe: Europe is also a significant market for dental 3D printing, due to the presence of major players in the region and a growing demand for customized dental solutions. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the largest markets in the region.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the dental 3D printing market in the coming years, due to the increasing demand for dental restorations and the expanding application of 3D printing technology in dentistry. China, Japan, and South Korea are the largest markets in the region.

Latin America: The Latin America region is also expected to see significant growth in the dental 3D printing market in the coming years, due to increasing access to dental care and the growing demand for advanced dental technologies. Brazil and Mexico are the largest markets in the region.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is also expected to see growth in the dental 3D printing market, due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and the growing demand for advanced dental technologies. The United Arab Emirates and South Africa are the largest markets in the region.



