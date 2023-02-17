Labeling & Product Decoration Sustainability Report 2022: The Current Environment Around Sustainable Development

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability in Labeling & Product Decoration 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Sustainability in Labeling & Product Decoration 2022 directly focuses the market knowledge of the global labeling industry on the topic of sustainability. The report explores this topic by describing waste by-products and impact per technology, as well as the current environment around sustainable development in the labeling industry.

What's in it for you?

Description of the current environment around sustainable development in the labeling industry.

Discussion of waste by-products and impact per technology.

View the breakdown of substrates across labeling technologies, including recent legislative and industry developments and their implications.

Gain a clear understanding of labeling technologies and their implications on sustainability, including main environmental concerns and disposal outlooks per technology.

Overview and analysis of common packaging and labeling combinations by end use segment

Key Topics Covered:

1.1. Introduction

1.1.1. AWA Alexander Watson Associates

1.1.2. Sustainability Practice

1.1.3. Report Label Sustainability Study 2022

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Overview

2. Labels

2.1. Pressure-Sensitive Labels

2.1.1. Basic Description

2.1.1.1. Short Description Of Market Environment

2.1.1.2. Quick Overview Of Variants And Use-Cases, Description Of End Uses

2.1.2. Disposal Outlook

2.1.2.1. End-Of-Life Waste Description

2.1.2.2. Description Of End-Of-Life; At What Point Does The Label Find Itself In The Garbage And From Which .. End-Uses?

2.1.2.3. Recyclability

2.1.3. Main Environmental Concerns

2.1.3.1. Commentary On Environmental Concerns Specific To PSL

2.1.3.2. Waste Generation And Management

2.1.3.3. Facestock Substrates

2.1.3.4. Adhesives

2.1.3.5. Recyclability

2.1.4. Relevant Sustainable Development

2.1.4.1. Collectability Initiatives

2.1.4.2. Adhesives

2.1.4.3. Pcr Trends

2.1.4.4. Sorting Initiatives

2.1.5. Regional Variation

2.2. Glue-applied Labels

2.2.1. Basic Description

2.2.2. Disposal Outlook

2.2.3. Main Environmental Concerns

2.2.4. Relevant Sustainable Development

2.2.5. Regional Variation

2.3. Sleeve Labels

2.3.1. Basic Description

2.3.2. Disposal Outlook

2.3.3. Main Environmental Concerns

2.3.4. Relevant Sustainable Development

2.3.5. Regional Variation

2.4. In-mold Labels

2.4.1. Basic Description

2.4.2. Disposal Outlook

2.4.3. Main Environmental Concerns

2.4.4. Relevant Sustainable Development

2.4.5. Regional Variation

2.5. Direct Print

2.5.1. Basic Description

2.5.2. Disposal Outlook

2.5.3. Main Environmental Concerns

2.5.4. Relevant Sustainable Development

2.5.5. Regional Variation

3. Container Types

3.1. Rigid packaging

3.1.1. Overview of packaging types

3.1.2. Types of labels used on rigid packaging

3.1.3. Disposal outlook

3.2. Flexible packaging

3.2.1. Overview of packaging types

4. Macro Trends

4.1. Adhesives

4.2. Inks

4.3. Market Trends

5. Publications

