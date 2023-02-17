Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Report 2023: Opportunities in the Development of Novel Clean-label Emulsifiers and Texturizers for Meat and Dairy Alternatives

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study on global food emulsifiers and texturizers assesses growth opportunities for various types of natural and synthetic food emulsifiers and texturizers worldwide

. The type of natural emulsifiers covered in the study include lecithin, functional vegetable oils, lipase enzymes, aquafaba protein, and quillaia extract. Major types of synthetic emulsifiers are mono- and diglycerides, sorbitan esters, polyglycerol esters, citric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides, calcium stearoyl lactylate, and sodium stearoyl lactylate.

In the natural category, lecithin dominates the global food emulsifiers market, with soy lecithin accounting for the majority of market share. Ingredients such as quillaia extract, lipase enzymes, and aquafaba protein are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Growth in demand for clean-label products is expected to drive demand for natural emulsifiers, such as lipases, aquafaba, and quillaia extract, over the forecast period. Moreover, the raw material shortage is contributing to the higher prices of certain conventional food emulsifiers, leading to increased demand for natural food emulsifiers.

In terms of food texturizers, the study analyzes natural texturizers, such as hydrocolloids, starch, functional proteins, functional fibers, and functional flour, while the synthetic category only covers methylcellulose. In the hydrocolloids category, ingredients such as guar gum, pectin, and locust bean gum will drive growth during the forecast period because they are highly versatile.

Functional proteins and functional fibers will register the highest growth in the natural texturizers category. Functional fibers in particular have been a recent focus by manufacturers, such as Givaudan and Fiberstar, with a key emphasis on multiple functional properties across end applications. With sustainability at the forefront of the food value chain, demand is increasing for emulsifiers and texturizers that are sustainable, natural, and highly functional.

The scope of the study includes applications such as bakery, dairy, confectionery, beverages, and meat and meat analogs, among others. Dairy, followed by the bakery segment, dominates the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market because of the rising demand for plant-based dairy products and for emulsifiers and texturizers in gluten-free bakery applications.

Europe, followed by North America, dominated the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market in 2022 because of rising consumer interest in plant- and fiber-based food emulsifiers and texturizers in clean-label end applications.

APAC will see strong demand for natural food emulsifiers and texturizers during the forecast period; however, the region still has a higher demand for synthetic food emulsifiers and texturizers. Increasing demand for plant-based dairy products will drive most of the growth of natural food emulsifiers and texturizers in the APAC market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation by Source

Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Segmentation by Application and Region

Food Emulsifiers Market Definitions by Source

Food Texturizers Market Definitions by Source

Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Definitions by Application

Key Competitors

Forecast Assumptions: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market

Natural and Clean-label Ingredients Definition

Growth Metrics

Value Chain: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market

Growth Drivers: Food Emulsifiers Market

Growth Driver Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market

Growth Restraint: Food Emulsifiers Market

Growth Restraint Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market

Growth Drivers: Food Texturizers Market

Growth Driver Analysis: Food Texturizers Market

Growth Restraint: Food Texturizers Market

Growth Restraint Analysis: Food Texturizers Market

Forecast and Pricing Analysis Assumptions

Impact of Economic Volatility on the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Sources of Projected Growth: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market

Competitive Environment: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market

Competitive Landscape: Food Emulsifiers Market

Competitive Landscape: Food Texturizers Market

Competitive Benchmarking: Food Emulsifiers Market

Competitive Benchmarking: Food Texturizers Market

Major Ingredients Key Developments: Food Emulsifiers Market

Major Ingredients Key Developments: Food Texturizers Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Source

Volume Forecast by Source

Percent Revenue and Volume Share by Region: Natural Food Emulsifiers Market

Percent Revenue and Volume Share by Region: Synthetic Food Emulsifiers Market

Revenue Forecast by Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market

Volume Forecast by Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market

Revenue Forecast by Lecithin Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market

Volume Forecast by Lecithin Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market

Revenue Forecast by Type: Synthetic Emulsifiers Market

Volume Forecast by Type: Synthetic Emulsifiers Market

Revenue Forecast by Application: Food Emulsifier Market

Volume Forecast by Application: Food Emulsifier Market

Revenue Forecast by Region: Food Emulsifier Market

Volume Forecast by Region: Food Emulsifier Market

Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Natural

Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Synthetic

Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Texturizers Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast: Food Texturizers Market

Revenue Forecast by Source: Food Texturizers Market

Volume Forecast by Source: Food Texturizers Market

Revenue Forecast by Type: Natural Texturizer Market

Volume Forecast by Type: Natural Texturizer Market

Revenue Forecast by Natural Hydrocolloids Type: Natural Texturizer Market

Volume Forecast by Natural Hydrocolloids Type: Natural Texturizer Market

Revenue Forecast by Starch Type: Natural Texturizer Market

Volume Forecast by Starch Type: Natural Texturizer Market

Revenue Forecast by Application: Food Texturizers Market

Volume Forecast by Application: Food Texturizers Market

Revenue Forecast by Region: Food Texturizers Market

Volume Forecast by Region: Food Texturizers Market

Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Synthetic

Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Natural

Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Application

Food Texturizers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expand Beyond Natural to Offer Sustainable, Clean-label, and Highly Functional Emulsifiers and Texturizers

Growth Opportunity 2: Novel Clean-label Emulsifiers and Texturizers for Meat and Dairy Alternatives

Growth Opportunity 3: Low-sugar/No-sugar F&B Products will Offer Food Texturizers an Opportunity

7. Next Steps

