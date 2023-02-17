The automotive filters market is projected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2022 to USD 13.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3%

New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Filters Market by Filters Type, Vehicle Type, Aftermarket & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05385674/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, rising vehicle parc around the globle and increased average miles driven has propelled the replacement demand for filters like oil, air, fuel, and cabin air filters.

Further, increasing stringent vehicle emission norms has pushed OEMs to adopt aftertreatment devices such as Urea filters, DPF filters, and GPF filters to achieve the specified particle number (PN) limits. Further, engine downsizing is one of the recent popular trends in gasoline passenger cars, using gasoline turbochargers, leading to particulate emissions, which would drive the demand for gasoline particulate filters.



Passenger cars to Lead =the automotive filters market under the review period of 2022 to 2027.

ICE Passenger cars lead the automotive filters market at a global level.The top six countries with the highest passenger car production are China, Japan, Germany, India, South Korea, and the US.



These top six countries contributes to 88% to the global passenger car production.The growth of passenger in these countries can be attribute to the factors such as increasing per capita income and improved living of standard.



Accordingly to MarketsandMarket Analysis, the share of economy and mid-range cars stood at ~75-80% of total passenger cars in global production for 2021.Air filters, oil filters, fuel filters, and cabin filters are installed in all passenger cars, and growing production will drive the market for these automotive filters.



Additionally, consumers in Europe and North America prefer luxury vehicles and SUVs with a greater installation rate of technology components. This will fuel the demand for some filters like oil separators, brake dust filters, transmission oil filters, and coolant filters in the passenger car vehicle segment



Brake Dust filters is expected to be the fastest growing filters market during the forecast period.

Brake dust filters are expected to reduce pollution caused by fine brake dust particles significantly.Brake dust filters are a niche technology initially developed by Mann+Hummel (Germany) and are yet to be commercialized on a larger scale.



Particle emitting from braking process in urban area creates significantly more dust particles than exhaust emissions.This small particles emitting due to braking process are harmful for human health and environment.



More than 90% of brake dust is made up of ultra-fine particles, which are harmful to people’s health.Hence, to reduce this emission particles from braking process, the companies have invented brake dust filters.



The adoption rate of brake dust filters is minimal and mainly restricted to developed countries in Europe and North America. The Volkswagen AG (Germany) and Mann+Hummel tested the brake dust particle filters in its Golf prototype in 2019. Volkswagen AG (Germany) also planned to install this technology in other car models. Thus, if the brake duct filters prove to be successful for Volkswagen AG, other OEMs may also install them in their cars, driving the brake dust filters market in Europe for the passenger cars segment. Further, if governments across world will start regulation for brake dust particles then the demand for brake dust filters would increase significantly in passenger as well in commercial vehicles.

Moreover, This filter type can be equipped in all types of vehicle propulsion, covering from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. All these factors are expected to spur the market growth for brake dust filters in the near future.



Europe is anticipated to be the second largest automotive filters market by 2027.

According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, Europe is projected to be the second-largest market for automotive filters by 2027.The region has a higher demand for passenger vehicles, particularly for mid-range and premium vehicles and minivans, due to strong buying power, high per capita income, improved living standards, and consumers’ interest in adopting technologically advanced products.



In 2021, the production share of mid-range and premium passenger vehicles stood at ~90% 2021.This will guide the market growth of various automotive filters such as oil, air, cabin, etc.



Further, Volkswagen AG tested brake dust filters in one of its vehicle models to minimize the braking experience and reduce emissions from brakes.Other OEMs in the region are expected to adopt such advanced filters and increase the deployment of other filtration technologies such as oil separators, coolant filters, crankcase ventilation filters, etc.



In addition, electric and hybrid vehicles have noticed exponential growth in the recent past and are expected to grow in the coming future. All these factors are expected to drive the market of cabin filters, dryer cartridges for batteries, EMI/EMC filters, and cooling air particle filters in the European region



The automotive filters market is led by globally established players such as Mann+Hummel (Germany), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Mahle GmbH (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ (Finland).



