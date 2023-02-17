Infuser Water Bottles Market sales will grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach USD 772.5 million by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Recent infuser water bottles market trends underscore that consumers are seeking healthy alternatives to high-calorie drinks and sugar-sweetened beverages. Surge in demand among athletes and sportspersons for infuser water bottles made of high-grade materials is anticipated to propel the market. The infuser water bottles market size is projected to reach US$ 772.5 Mn by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031.



Rapid increase in participation of people in sports and fitness activities is likely to spur demand for products that help them meet their daily hydration needs by consuming healthy drinks. Infuser water bottles have become a source of low-calorie drinks. An example is the growth in popularity of fruit-infused drinks. Consumers in developing countries are consciously shifting toward healthy beverages and foods, which is expected to augment the infuser water bottles market outlook in the next few years.

Key Findings of Study

Extensive Demand for Stainless Steel Infuser Water Bottles : Consumers are preferring environment-friendly materials in bottles used to meet their hydration needs. Of the different materials used, stainless steel is a lucrative segment in the infuser water bottles market. The stainless steel material segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace from 2023 to 2031. Steel water bottles are easy to maintain and clean. Moreover, they are durable, making them a sustainable material for infuser water bottles. In terms of capacity, products with 21 fl. oz and above are expected to account for dominant share in the global market during the forecast period. Their large water holding capacity has made them popular. Companies are unveiling different designs for infuser water bottles in this capacity range in order to gain revenue in the market.



Increase in Trend of Adoption of Smart Infuser Water Bottles: Rise in demand for infuser water bottles with smart functionality has created abundant opportunities for companies in the infuser water bottles industry. Features such as LED temperature indicator are expected to generate interest among end-consumers. An instance is the extensive adoption of smart fruit-infuser bottles. Rise in demand for portable water bottle products is likely to broaden the infuser water bottles market outlook.



Key Drivers

Significant increase in demand for healthy drinks among the health-conscious millennial generation to meet their hydration needs is a key trend expected to accelerate the infuser water bottles market development. The millennial population has increased spending on healthy beverages and participate in fitness and sports activities.



Surge in awareness about adverse health impact of frequent consumption of high-calorie drinks and sugar-sweetened beverages is expected to broaden the market outlook.



Focus of bottle manufacturers on equipping water bottles with smart attributes is estimated to positively influence the demand dynamics of the infuser water bottles industry.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is anticipated to account for major share of the market in terms of consumption from 2023 to 2031. Rise in consumer awareness about several benefits of infuser water bottles to meet hydration needs has fueled market growth in the region. Furthermore, expansion of the wellness industry in the U.S. is likely to bolster the market size in North America during the forecast period.





Asia Pacific is a lucrative region. The growth of the market could be ascribed to the rapidly increasing spending on healthy drinks and health-related products. The market in Europe is also projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Infuser Water Bottles Market: Competition Landscape

Leading players are keen on research and development activities and are launching innovative products in order to consolidate their market positions. Key competitive strategies adopted by companies are product portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions. Well-entrenched players are expanding their product lines, which is estimated to help them expand their customer base.

Prominent companies in the infuser water bottles industry are Teabloom, LLC., Swiss Military, Puma SE, Cello World, Grosche International Inc., Hamilton Houseware, Live Infinitely, BE Bottle, and Fratelli Guzzini spa us c.da.

Infuser Water Bottles Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Glass

Copper

Capacity

Up to 15 fl. oz.

16 to 20 fl. oz.

21 fl. oz. and above



Price

Less than US$ 15

US$ 15–US$ 20

Above US$ 20



End-user

Men

Women

Kids



Distribution Channel

Online Company Owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



