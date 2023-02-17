Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market to Generate Sales Revenue of $55.6 Billion by 2031 – Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is projected to experience a significant surge in revenue, growing from US$ 4.18 billion in 2022 to US$ 55.6 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate of 36.1% during the forecast period 2023-2031.The projected growth is driven by the increasing adoption of V2X technologies in various applications, such as traffic management, autonomous driving, and others.

To capitalize on the growing demand for V2X technologies, companies operating in V2X market are exploring various strategies. Developing innovative V2X technologies is a key area of focus, with companies investing in more advanced sensors, V2V and V2I communication systems, and new applications for V2X technologies. Additionally, offering V2X solutions and services, collaborating with other companies and organizations, focusing on geographic expansion, and investing in research and development are also essential to maintaining a competitive edge.

Emerging economies present significant opportunities for companies to expand their market reach, given the increasing adoption of V2X technologies in these regions. Furthermore, collaborations with other industry players such as vehicle manufacturers, technology providers, and government agencies can facilitate the development and adoption of V2X technologies.

Most Lucrative Growth Opportunities in Global V2X Market Identified by Astute Analytica

Autonomous driving : V2X technology is essential for the development and deployment of autonomous driving systems. By enabling vehicles to communicate with each other and with infrastructure, V2X technology can enhance safety and efficiency on the road. Companies that focus on developing V2X solutions for autonomous driving applications are well-positioned to capture a significant share of the market.

Vehicle to Infrastructure Communication Becoming a Mainstream Segment in Global V2X Market

Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication is indeed becoming increasingly important in the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market. V2I communication allows vehicles to exchange data with traffic signals, road signs, and other infrastructure components, enabling improved traffic flow, enhanced safety, and better overall efficiency on the road.

One of the key benefits of V2I communication in the global V2X market is that it can facilitate the development of smart transportation systems, which leverage real-time data to optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve safety. By enabling vehicles to communicate with traffic signals and other infrastructure, V2I technology can provide drivers with information on traffic conditions and suggest alternate routes to avoid congestion.

In addition to smart transportation systems, V2I communication has other applications in the V2X market. For example, V2I technology can be used to provide real-time information on parking availability, enabling drivers to find parking spots more quickly and reducing congestion on city streets.

As the demand for V2I technology continues to grow, there is a significant opportunity for companies to develop innovative V2I solutions that can address specific market needs. These solutions can range from specialized sensors and communication systems to software applications that leverage V2I data to optimize traffic flow and enhance the driving experience.

Cellular Connectivity to Hold over 55% Share by Connectivity in Global V2X Market

V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) technology is an umbrella term that refers to the communication capabilities between vehicles and their surroundings. It encompasses V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure), V2N (Vehicle-to-Network), and V2P (Vehicle-to-Pedestrian) communication. As for cellular connectivity in the V2X market, it is expected to capture a significant market share. The cellular V2X (C-V2X) technology uses existing cellular networks to provide a wide range of V2X services, including vehicle-to-vehicle communication, vehicle-to-pedestrian communication, and even vehicle-to-cloud communication.

One of the main advantages of C-V2X is its ability to provide real-time and reliable communication, which is crucial for safety-critical applications. C-V2X can also handle a large volume of data, making it suitable for advanced applications such as automated driving.

However, it's worth noting that other communication technologies such as Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC) and IEEE 802.11p have also been developed for V2X communication. The deployment of V2X communication depends on several factors such as regulatory requirements, infrastructure availability, and the adoption of new technologies by automakers.

Asia Pacific to Remain Leader

The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain a leader in the global V2X (vehicle-to-everything) market in the coming years. V2X technology is a communication system that enables vehicles to communicate with each other, infrastructure, and other devices. It is a key component in the development of autonomous vehicles and intelligent transportation systems.

The growth of the V2X market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by several factors. Firstly, the region has a large and rapidly growing automotive market, with countries such as China and India leading the way. Secondly, governments in the region are investing heavily in smart transportation infrastructure, which is creating opportunities for V2X technology providers. Finally, there is a growing awareness among consumers and businesses in the region about the benefits of V2X technology, such as improved safety, reduced congestion, and increased efficiency.

Top 4 Tier 1 Companies (Vehicle to Cloud) Hold More than 40% Market Share, With Google and IBM Leading the Pack in V2X Market

According to Astute Analytica, the top four Tier 1 companies in the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market hold over 40% of the market revenue. These companies have established themselves as key players in the industry and have the resources and expertise to develop and deploy innovative V2X solutions.

The dominance of these Tier 1 companies can be attributed to several factors, such as their strong brand recognition, extensive distribution networks, and strategic partnerships with other industry players. These companies also invest heavily in research and development, allowing them to stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology innovation.

Despite the significant market share held by these Tier 1 companies in the V2X market, there is still room for new players to enter the market and carve out a niche for themselves. To do so, companies must focus on developing unique and innovative V2X solutions that address specific market needs. They must also invest in building strong partnerships with other industry players and expanding their distribution networks.

Furthermore, companies can differentiate themselves by focusing on niche areas within the V2X market, such as smart city applications or fleet management. By developing specialized expertise in these areas, companies can establish themselves as leaders in these segments and gain a competitive advantage.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Google

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Robert Bosch

Denso Corporation

Delphi Technologies

TE Connectivity

Nokia

AT&T

Ericsson

Comcast

Volkswagen

Toyota Motor

Daimler

Ford Motor

Cisco

Adode

Salesforce

Autotalks LTD.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

NEC

NTT

Alpha Networks

General Motors

Honda Motor

BMW Group

Vmware

SAP

Seamgen

Stmicroelectronics

Continental AG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

CommScope

Alpha Networks

Mavenir

SAIC Motor

Stellantis

Hyundai Motor

Other Prominent Players

