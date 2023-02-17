New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chloroform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818040/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Chloroform Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Chloroform estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Technical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alcohol Stabilized segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Chloroform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured)
- Abcr GmbH
- Amadis Chemical Company Limited
- Arihant Chemicals
- BASF SE
- Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Ineos Group Ltd.
- Kem One
- Khimprom
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- PRODUCTOS ADITIVOS, S.A.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- MilliporeSigma
- SRF Limited
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Chloroform: Market Outlook
Global Economic Update
World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on
Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19
as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 &
Beyond
Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy
Russia-Ukraine War Impact
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-
19 Outbreak
Global Chloroform Price Trends in 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Chloroform US$ Price Index: Jan 2020-Oct-2022
Competition
EXHIBIT 3: Chloroform - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
27 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Chloroform
Historical Perspective
Production Technologies
Sources of Chloroform in the Hydrologic System
Key Applications of Chloroform
Banned Applications of Chloroform
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Chloroform Finds Wider Use as an Intermediate in Manufacture of
Fluorocarbons & Refrigerants
HCFC Phase Out Programs Impact Demand for Chloroform for
Refrigerant Manufacture
Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market
Prospects
EXHIBIT 4: Global Solvents Market by Product Segment (in %) for
2021
PTFE Polymers Production: A Prominent End-Use Market for
Chloroform
EXHIBIT 5: Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market (in US$
Million) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Growing Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth
Rise in Demand for Chloroform from Biotechnology Sectors
Phenol-Chloroform Extraction: A Preferred Technique to Extract
Nucleic Acids
Methyl Chloroform Market: Growing Use as Industrial Solvent
Boosts Outlook
Firefighting Applications Sustain Demand for Chloroform
Novel Applications Aid Growth Prospects
The Rise and Fall of Use of Chloroform as an Anesthetic
Criminal Use of Chloroform Emerges as a Major Concern
Harmful Effects of Chloroform on Human Body and Environment:
A Key Market Challenge
Chloroform Poses New Threat to Ozone Recovery
