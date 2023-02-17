The global exoskeleton market size is expected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2023 to USD 3.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 38.6%

New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Exoskeleton Market by Component, Type, Body Part, Mobility, Structure, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05233133/?utm_source=GNW

The key factors driving the exoskeleton market growth are surging demand for exoskeletons from the healthcare vertical and rising development in robotic technologies.



Full body segment is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

The full body segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 45% from 2023 to 2028.This is mainly because of the growing interest of the governments of various countries toward the development of full-body exoskeletons, owing to the advantages these exoskeletons provide in the defense sector.



Several countries are investing heavily in the development of this technology to further strengthen their security forces on borders. The main constraint for full-body exoskeletons is price sensitivity, which will decrease gradually as the overall market progresses.



Stationary segment holds the second-largest share of exoskeleton market in 2022

Stationary exoskeletons incorporate a fixed structure that is combined with a moving ground platform.They are mainly developed for virtual reality and telerobotic applications.



These exoskeletons are mostly used in a variety of medical applications, such as in rehabilitation centers and hospitals, to treat spinal cord injuries and other mobility impairment disorders, which is estimated to increased its adoption in the coming years.



North America region held the largest market share in 2022

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global exoskeleton market during 2023–2028.The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of major players, their subsidiaries, distributors, and resellers in this region.



Growing demand from the healthcare sector for rehabilitation, advancements in robotic technologies, and huge investments made for the development of exoskeleton technology are boosting the demand for exoskeletons in North America.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 52%, Tier 2 = 31%, and Tier 3 = 17%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 47%, Directors = 31%, and Others= 22%

• By Region: North America = 38%, Europe = 27%, Asia Pacific = 30%, and RoW = 05%



Major players operating in the exoskeleton market include CYBERDYNE INC. (Japan), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Ottobock (Germany), Ekso Bionics (US), DIH Medical (China), Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (US), BIONIK (US), and B-Temia (Canada), among others.



Research Coverage:

The research report on the global exoskeleton market covers the market based on component, type, body part, mobility, structure, vertical, and region.Based on component, the market has been segmented into hardware and software.



Hardware segment is further segregated into sensors, actuators, power sources, control systems/controllers, and others.Based on type, the market has been segmented into powered and passive.



Based on body part, the market has been segmented into lower extremities, upper extremities, and full body.Based on mobility, the market has been segmented into stationary and mobile.



Based on structure, the market has been segmented into rigid exoskeletons and soft exoskeletons. Based on vertical, the market has been segmented into healthcare, defense, industrial, and others. The report covers four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report segments the exoskeleton market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across different component, type, body part, mobility, vertical, and region.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market, and expected market scenario and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

