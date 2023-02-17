|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|02/22/2023
|02/22/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,247
|4,745
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.917
|/
|7.730
|99.682
|/
|1.610
|Total Number of Bids Received
|10
|40
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,370
|8,900
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|8
|17
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|8
|17
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.917
|/
|7.730
|99.682
|/
|1.610
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.051
|/
|7.690
|99.770
|/
|1.579
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.917
|/
|7.730
|99.682
|/
|1.610
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.982
|/
|7.710
|99.727
|/
|1.594
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.051
|/
|7.690
|99.770
|/
|1.579
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.900
|/
|7.740
|99.440
|/
|1.694
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.979
|/
|7.710
|99.669
|/
|1.614
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.04
|1.88
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 26 0216
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND