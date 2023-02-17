Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 26 0216

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 02/22/202302/22/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,2474,745
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.917/7.73099.682/1.610
Total Number of Bids Received 1040
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,3708,900
Total Number of Successful Bids 817
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 817
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.917/7.73099.682/1.610
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.051/7.69099.770/1.579
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.917/7.73099.682/1.610
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.982/7.71099.727/1.594
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.051/7.69099.770/1.579
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.900/7.74099.440/1.694
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.979/7.71099.669/1.614
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.041.88