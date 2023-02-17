New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metro Ethernet Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818009/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Metro Ethernet Market to Reach $60 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metro Ethernet estimated at US$30.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2022-2030. Single-Mode Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$25.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multi-Mode Module segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Metro Ethernet market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured)

- AT&T, Inc.

- CenturyLink, Inc.

- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

- Comcast Corporation

- Consolidated Communications, Inc. (CCI)

- NTT Communications Corporation

- Verizon Enterprise Solutions

- Zayo Group LLC





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Metro Ethernet - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metro

Ethernet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-mode Module by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Single-mode Module by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Single-mode Module by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-mode Module by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Multi-mode Module by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Module by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Information Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Information Technology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Information Technology

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitality & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitality & Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitality & Retail by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ISPs &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for ISPs & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for ISPs & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Metro Ethernet Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metro

Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode

Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode

Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode

Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metro

Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs & Telecom, BFSI,

Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics,

Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and

Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &

Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &

Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and

Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode

Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &

Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &

Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and

Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode

Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &

Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &

Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and

Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &

Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &

Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and

Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &

Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &

Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and

Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &

Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &

Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and

Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode

Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &

Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &

Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metro

Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode

Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode

Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode

Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metro

Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs & Telecom, BFSI,

Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics,

Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and

Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode

Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &

Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &

Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and

Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber

Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &

Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &

Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode

Module and Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by

Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metro

Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI,

Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics,

Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology,

Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metro

Ethernet by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,

Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metro Ethernet by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and

Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by

Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet

by Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI,

Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics,

Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology,

Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &

Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &

Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and

Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by

Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by

Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information

Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &

Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by

End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology,

Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and



