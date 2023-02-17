Outlook on the Nanocellulose Global Market to 2033: Players Profiled Include Granbio, Asahi Kasei, Cellucomp, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, Daio Paper and DKS

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2023-2033 (Cellulose Nanofibers, Cellulose Nanocrystals and Bacterial Nanocellulose)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanocellulose (NC) market has accelerated over the last few years as producers in Japan and to a lesser extent North America and Europe bring products to market. The development of these remarkable materials has compelled major paper and pulp producers to gravitate their traditional business towards advanced biorefineries, which have met with initial success and resulted in production capacity increases.

Three types of NC are commercially available: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC). In addition to being produced in different ways, these three types also vary in their physico-chemical properties, from size to crystallinity. Most commercially produced NC is CNF, which is produced on a large scale in Japan.

NC materials are abundant, renewable and inexpensive but are extremely strong, durable, and lightweight, non-toxic and are lower cost than other advanced materials and nanomaterials. Used as a materials additive and in composites, nanocellulose will help to drive the global move away from oil-based plastics and products to sustainable, bio-based alternatives.

Nanocellulose (NC) can be derived from a multitude of abundant cellulosic biomass sources such as wood pulp, agricultural crops, organic waste, as well as from bacteria. Properties including high tensile strength, biocompatibility, and high aspect ratio make it attractive to a wide range of markets, from medical to construction to aerospace.

As nanocellulose originates from renewable matter, its potential to replace petroleum-derived materials in films, coatings, composites, and packaging are particularly interesting in the wake of current political and societal movements towards reduction of plastic consumption. Most of the NC being developed for commercial purposes is in the form of CNF. Currently, many NC-based applications are at an early stages, with some applications already commercially available, mainly in Japan.

The Global Market for Nanocellulose to 2033 is the most comprehensive and up-to date report on nanocellulose currently available. Profiling over 160 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by nanocellulose. A must-have for anyone interested in the business and investment opportunities in nanocellulose.

The Global Market for Nanocellulose to 2033 contains:

Tabular data on current nanocellulose products.

Market assessment by nanocellulose type: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC).

Assessment of nanocellulose by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for use of nanocellulose, technology drawbacks, competing materials, estimated consumption of nanocellulose to 2033 and main OEMs in each market with potential interest in nanocellulose for product integration.

Graphical depictions of nanocellulose applications by market.

In depth-assessment of nanocellulose producer and distributor pricing in 2023.

Global market for nanocellulose in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2033.

In-depth profiles of nanocellulose producers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Granbio, Asahi Kasei, Cellucomp, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, Daio Paper, DKS, Fiberlean, Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. Innventia AB, KRI, Inc., Melodea, Nippon Paper, Oji and many more.

112 cellulose nanofiber company profiles

21 cellulose nanocrystal company profiles

20 bacterial nanocellulose company profiles

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 OVERVIEW OF NANOCELLULOSE

2.1 Cellulose

2.2 Nanocellulose

2.3 Properties of nanocellulose

2.4 Feedstocks

2.5 Advantages of nanocellulose

2.6 Synthesis and Production methods

2.6.1 Acid hydrolysis

2.6.2 TEMPO oxidation

2.6.3 Ammonium persulfate (APS) oxidation

2.6.4 Ball milling

2.6.5 Cryocrushing

2.6.6 High-shear grinding

2.6.7 Green production methods

2.6.7.1 Ultrasonication

2.6.7.2 High-pressure homogenization

2.6.8 Recent methods

2.6.8.1 Microwave irradiation

2.6.8.2 Enzymatic processing

2.6.8.3 Deep eutectic solvents (DESs)

2.6.8.4 Pulsed electric field

2.6.8.5 Electron beam irradiation

2.7 Types of nanocellulose

2.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

2.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

2.7.2.1 Applications

2.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

2.7.3.1 Synthesis

2.7.3.2 Properties

2.7.3.3 Production

2.7.3.4 Applications

2.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

2.7.4.1 Production

2.7.4.2 Applications

3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN NANOCELLULOSE

4 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS

4.1 Standards

4.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)

4.1.2 American National Standards

4.1.3 CSA Group

4.2 Toxicity

4.3 Regulation

5 NANOCELLULOSE SUPPLY CHAIN

6 NANOCELLULOSE PRICING

6.1 Cellulose nanofiber (CNF)

6.2 Cellulose nanocrystal (CNC)

6.3 Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC)

7 MARKETS FOR NANOCELLULOSE

7.1 Composites

7.1.1 Market overview

7.1.2 Applications

7.1.2.1 Automotive composites

7.1.2.2 Biocomposite films & packaging

7.1.2.3 Barrier packaging

7.1.2.4 Thermal insulation composites

7.1.2.5 Construction composites

7.1.3 Global market in tons to 2033

7.1.4 Product developers

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Market overview

7.2.2 Applications

7.2.2.1 Composites

7.2.2.2 Air intake components

7.2.2.3 Tires

7.2.3 Global market in tons to 2033

7.2.4 Product developers

7.3 Buildings and construction

7.3.1 Market overview

7.3.2 Applications

7.3.2.1 Sandwich composites

7.3.2.2 Cement additives

7.3.2.3 Pump primers

7.3.2.4 Thermal insulation and damping

7.3.3 Global market in tons to 2033

7.3.4 Product developers

7.4 Paper and board packaging

7.4.1 Market overview

7.4.2 Applications

7.4.2.1 Reinforcement and barrier

7.4.2.2 Biodegradable food packaging foil and films

7.4.2.3 Paperboard coatings

7.4.3 Global market in tons to 2033

7.4.4 Product developers

7.5 Textiles and apparel

7.5.1 Market overview

7.5.2 Applications

7.5.2.1 CNF deodorizer and odour reducer (antimicrobial) in adult and child diapers

7.5.2.2 Footwear

7.5.3 Global market in tons to 2033

7.5.4 Product developer profiles

7.6 Biomedicine and healthcare

7.6.1 Market overview

7.6.2 Applications

7.6.2.1 Wound dressings

7.6.2.2 Drug delivery stabilizers

7.6.2.3 Tissue engineering scaffolds

7.6.3 Global market in tons to 2033

7.6.4 Product developers

7.7 Hygiene and sanitary products

7.7.1 Market overview

7.7.2 Applications

7.7.3 Global market in tons to 2033

7.7.4 Product developers

7.8 Paints and coatings

7.8.1 Market overview

7.8.2 Applications

7.8.3 Global market in tons to 2033

7.8.4 Product developers

7.9 Aerogels

7.9.1 Market overview

7.9.2 Global market in tons to 2033

7.9.3 Product developers

7.10 Oil and gas

7.10.1 Market overview

7.10.2 Applications

7.10.2.1 Oil recovery applications (fracturing fluid)

7.10.2.2 CNF Membranes for separation

7.10.2.3 Oil and gas fluids additives

7.10.3 Global market in tons to 2033

7.10.4 Product developers

7.11 Filtration

7.11.1 Market overview

7.11.2 Applications

7.11.2.1 Membranes for selective absorption

7.11.3 Global market in tons to 2033

7.11.4 Product developers

7.12 Rheology modifiers

7.12.1 Market overview

7.12.2 Applications

7.12.2.1 Food additives

7.12.2.2 Pickering stabilizers

7.12.2.3 Hydrogels

7.12.2.4 Cosmetics and skincare

7.12.3 Global market in tons to 2033

7.12.4 Product developers

7.13 Other markets

7.13.1 Printed, stretchable and flexible electronics

7.13.1.1 Market assessment

7.13.1.2 Product developers

7.13.2 3D printing

7.13.2.1 Market assessment

7.13.2.2 Product developers

7.13.3 Aerospace

7.13.3.1 Market assessment

7.13.3.2 Product developers

7.13.4 Batteries

7.13.4.1 Market assessment

8 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (122 company profiles)

9 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL (CNC) PRODUCER ANALYSIS

10 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL (CNC) COMPANY PROFILES (21 company profiles)

11 BACTERIAL NANOCELLULOSE (BNC) COMPANY PROFILES (20 company profiles)

12 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

12.1 Report scope

12.2 Research methodology

13 REFERENCES

