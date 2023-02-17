The global Liquid Handling System market is projected to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2027 from USD 4.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6 %

New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Handling System Marketby Product, Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028021/?utm_source=GNW





The Pipettes segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the liquid handling system market, by product type, during the forecast period

Based on the products segment, the liquid handling system market is categorized into Pipettes, Consumables, Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Microplate Reagent, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software and Other Products.The Pipettes is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to factor such as the growing use of experiments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical indstrires, preparation of the blood specimens and collection and dispensing of serum and plasma in the clinical laboratories. .



Asia Pacific segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on region, the Liquid Handling System market technology is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2021, the Asia Pacific is dominated the liquid handling market with the highest growth rate. Factors supporting the growth of the segment new product development in the pharmaceutical industries, increasing government funding for research



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (36%), Europe (25%), AsiaPacific (27%), and Rest of the World(12%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Eppendorf (Germany)

• PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

• Agilent Technologies

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US)

• Qiagen (Netherland)

• Corning Incorporated (US)

• Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Brooks Automation Inc. (US)

• Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Sweden)

• Brand GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Greiner Bio-One international GMBH (Germany)

• Gardner Denver (US), Hamilton Company (US)

• Gilson Incorporated (US)

• Hudson Robotics (US)

• HiTec Zang GMBH (Germany)

• Integra Biosciences AG (Switzerland)

• Metrohm A.G (Switzerland)

• Orochem Technologies Inc. (US)

• SPT Labtech Ltd. (UK)

• Tomtec (US)



Research Coverage

This report studies the Liquid handling system market based on the type of product, cancer, technology and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Liquid handling system market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

