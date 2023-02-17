Global PC Games Software Market Report 2023: Market has Exploded in Recent Years with Global Revenue Approaching $40 Billion

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PC Games Global Software Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The PC Gaming Market Report analyzes and quantifies the global market for PC game software.
The PC Gaming Market Report report delivers analysis and forecasts of the market that companies rely upon for actionable intelligence and guidance that supports sound decision-making.
The PC game market has exploded in recent years with global revenue approaching $40 billion. This diverse market includes major sub-segments and regional variations. Games like Fortnite and League of Legends attract tens of millions of users on a regular basis.
Products like Roblox and Minecraft encourage consumers to build their own games. Increasingly consumers are playing across platforms as services like Microsoft's Game Pass subscription service allow for play between PC and Xbox console systems.
The PC Games Global Software Market is a 200-page report provides a deep dive analysis into the major players, trends, and opportunities in this dynamic global market. The report goes inside the numbers to examine issues like esports, indie game development and the growing trend toward consumers building custom PCs.
In addition to detailed analysis, the report comes with a separate Excel file with historic numbers and the latest updated forecasts. Forecasts seperate out revenue and users not only by region but also by business model including pay-to-play, games as a service, free-to-play, and high-end versus low-end games.
Company Profiles
For investors or those trying to understand the competitive landscape of the PC game space the report provides detailed profiles of 25 leading companies. This includes established players like Valve, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard, Tencent, Nexon and others, but also newcomers like Enad Global 7 and Embracer Group.
In 2021, PC game provider Roblox had a record IPO of over $30 billion. Analysts are closely examining the market for the next big opportunity so DFC remains on top of it. Over 70 pages of the report are devoted to looking at the strategies and potential for leading players in the PC game space.
Key Trends Discussed
- PC Game Distribution
- Subscription-Based Games
- Social, Casual and Browser Games
- eSports
- Indie Game Development
- Virtual Reality
- Free-to-Play Games
- High-End PC Games-as-a-Servuce (Battle Royale, MOBA, FPS)
- High-End PC Game Hardware and Accessories
- Emergence of Asia, MENA, Latin America and other regional markets
Key Topics Covered:
I. Executive Summary
- How to Use This Report
- Overview
- Top Trends in PC Games
- The PC as a Steady Game Platform
- The PC is about Core Gamers
- Western PC Game Market Takes Off
- Games as a Service
- Indie Development
- New Distribution Channels and Cloud Gaming
- Could Games and Streaming Create a New Business Model?: The Metaverse and MILEs
- The Growth of eSports and Spectator Games
- New Technology: VR & More Powerful GPUs
- Methodology and Terminology
- Types of Data Used
- Terminology
II. History of PC Games
III. PC Game Business Models
- Overview
- Pay-to-Play PC Game Business Models
- Premium PC Games: Pay-to-Play
- Steam, Indie Development & Online Distribution Pay-to-Play
- Games-as-a-Service
- Freemium/Free-to-Play (F2P) Games
- NFT (Non-Fungible Token)
- PC Game Subscription Models
- Low-End PC Games-as-a-Service: Browser & Social Network Games
- High-End PC Games-as-a-Service: MMO, FPS, MOBA and Battle Royale
IV. PC Game Genres
V. Worldwide PC Game Software Market
- Overall
- North America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe and Russia
- MENA
- Asia
- Latin America
VI. PC Game Forecasts
- Overall Forecasts
- North America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe and Russia
- MENA
- Asia
- Latin America
VII. Top PC Game Companies
- Activision Blizzard
- Big Fish Games/Churchill Downs/Aristocrat Leisure
- Bigpoint
- Bungie
- CD Projekt
- Electronic Arts
- Embracer Group
- Enad Global
- Epic Games
- Gameforge
- Goodgame Studios
- Media and Games Invest (MGI)/KingIsle/Gamigo Group/Wild Tangent
- Microsoft
- National Geographic Animal Jam
- NCSoft
- NetEase
- Nexon
- Paradox Interactive
- Roblox
- Tencent
- Riot Games
- Valve
- Steam
- Wargaming.net
