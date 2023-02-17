Dental Adhesives Market Size to Reach USD 4.06 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the dental adhesives market will grow the USD 2.43 billion in 2022 and reach USD 4.06 billion by 2030. In just eight years, growing out-of-pocket expenditure, increasing dental tourism, the increasing number of dentists, and increasing awareness about dental care & changing demographics are propelling the market growth. Further, the expanding awareness of dental health issues & restorative and dental implant operations among private dental practitioners are also pushing the market growth. Additionally, the rising consumption of high-sugar foods and evolving lifestyles are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Dental Adhesives Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the dental adhesives market. Key factors favouring the growth of the dental adhesives market in North America include the rising awareness towards oral health, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, and growing dental campaigns in emerging nations. Further, the increasing demand for the product in countries, the presence of modern technology, rising dental carry rates, along with the high availability of products is expected to drive market growth in this region.



The liquid segment is expected to augment the dental adhesives market during the forecast period.



The liquid segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the better adhesive properties and better application. The liquids are an excellent formulation as material for maxillary dentures stability in ill-fitting dentures because of their property of creating a needed surface tension and negative pressure between the denture & oral mucosa.



The pit & fissure sealants segment market size is 0.80 billion in 2022



The pit & fissure sealants segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the raised awareness of the importance of applying fissure sealants or dental sealants. Also, fissure sealants provide additional protection for the pit or grooved areas of teeth. The pit & fissure sealants are considered highly beneficial for kids & protect them from cavities. Further, by 2030, the restorative adhesives segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing number of licensed practitioners along with the development of advanced technological solutions.



The dental clinic segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 41.09% in 2030



The dental clinic segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the increasing dental tourism along with the rising technology.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures:



The ever-increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, along with the increasing oral care campaigns by private companies and the government, are driving factors of market growth. Moreover, treatments that include changes in dental appearance, teeth whitening, and malocclusion are the most frequent techniques that patients undergo in cosmetic dentistry. However, the increasing awareness among people about maintaining dental hygiene & dental aesthetics is expected to drive market growth. Further, technological improvements & an increase in the number of individuals opting for techniques involved in cosmetic dentistry are also helping to drive market growth. Additionally, the high acceptance & openness toward aesthetic therapies, along with the increasing appearance consciousness, propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Restraint: The high treatment costs:



The high cost associated with advanced technologies & dental care therapies, along with a shortage of dental professionals, is restraining the market growth. Further, the strict government regulations towards health and dental care are expected to hamper the market growth.



Opportunity: The implementation of digital dental technology:



The increasing disposable income, along with the growing popularity of aesthetic dentistry, is a driving factor in the market growth. Further, implementing digital dental technology is another driving factor of the market growth. Further, this technology has helped replace traditional dental procedures that involve the use of electrical or mechanical tools. Additionally, technologies such as CAM and CAD have helped dentists and dental laboratories by providing images of a dental condition, helping design and fabricate dental products such as orthodontics, and helping dentists diagnose dental conditions using digitally-based surgical guides. Therefore, this factor is helping to boost the market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the dental adhesives market are:



• New World Imports

• 3M

• Ultradent Products, Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc.

• Prime Dental Manufacturing

• Den-Mat Holdings LLC.

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Formulation:



• Powders

• Creams

• Liquid

• Others



By Application:



• Pit & Fissure Sealants

• Denture Adhesives

• Restorative Adhesives

• Others



By End-User:



• Ambulatory Centers

• Community Healthcare

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



