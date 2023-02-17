The global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 from USD 3.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.1%

New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinalysis Marketby Product, Application, End User & Test Type - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04037721/?utm_source=GNW





The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market, by product, during the forecast period

The urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments.In 2021, consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market.



Increase in number of research & development and product approval and increased focus on reducing diseases like kidney and liver disease cases which are also associated with age increased age are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



The pregnancy & fertility tests segment accounted for the highest growth in the urinalysis market, by test type, during the forecast period

The urinalysis market is segmented into pregnancy & fertility tests, biochemical tests and sediment urinalysis.In 2021, pregnancy & fertility tests segment accounted for the highest growth in the urinalysis market.



Increasing funds for research, increasing awareness on fertility and pregnancy testing in women and increasing adoption of rapid pregnancy tests is major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



The disease screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market, by application, during the forecast period

The urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility.In 2021, disease screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market.



Increasing funding for the prevention of diseases like diabetes and Kidney diseases, growth in the number of diagnostic and imaging centers and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest growth in the urinalysis market, by end user, during the forecast period

The urinalysis market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, home care settings and research laboratories and institutes based on end user.In 2021, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market.



Emerging markets offer lucrative growth opportunities, growing number of regulatory approvals for diagnostic technologies and rising incidence of life style related disorders are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in urinalysis market

The global urinalysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing number of conferences focused on creating awareness of diabetes and supportive government policies in the healthcare sector is driving the growth of the urinalysis market in this region.



