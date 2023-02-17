With 10.6% CAGR, Optical Sorter Market Size to Reach USD 6.2 billion by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Optical Sorter Market.

The global Optical Sorter Market Size is expected to grow at 10.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 6.2 billion by 2029 from USD 2.8 Billion in 2022. The optical sorter market shows significant potential for growth, driven by a number of factors. These include a heightened emphasis on automation in numerous industries, an expanding use of optical sorters in food processing for quicker process and delivery times, the upward trend of manual labor wages in multiple countries, and increasingly strict government regulations on food safety. All of these factors play a critical role in boosting growth within the optical sorter market.

Industry Development:

June 2022: GRIMME UK partnered with Haith Group to develop the latest technology-based joint project named mobile optical sorter. This project was designed to automate the removal of clod, stone, and foreign debris from potatoes that helps farmers to cope with labor shortages.

June 2022: TOMRA launched a premium quality sorting machine with BSI technology for sorting fruits and vegetables.

May 2022: Cimbria launched an advanced series of SEA. I.Q. optical sorting machines that combine multi-spectral vision systems and allow users to identify the correct order of items during production. This series is made for all sizes of sorting in food and beverages. This sorter is used for sorting seeds, cereals, coffee, nuts, recycling, and industrial products to deliver quality products.

What is Optical Sorter?

An optical sorter is a machine that uses optical sensors and advanced imaging technology to sort various types of materials such as agricultural products, food items, minerals, pharmaceuticals, and waste materials.

Optical sorters can quickly and accurately detect and remove defective or unwanted items from a stream of products, based on specific characteristics such as color, shape, size, texture, or chemical composition. This makes them particularly useful in industries where high-speed sorting and quality control are critical, such as food processing, recycling, and mining.

Optical sorters can improve the efficiency and accuracy of the sorting process, leading to increased productivity and reduced waste. They can also help to ensure compliance with regulations, particularly in industries with strict requirements for product quality and safety.

Companies Covered in Optical Sorter Market Report:

TOMRA

Bühler

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology

Satake

Allgaier Werke

Binder+Co

Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group

STEINERT

AWETA

Pellenc ST

Techik Instrument

Unitec

Sesotec

National Recovery Technologies

MAF RODA AGROBOTIC

NEWTEC

Driving & Restraining Factors

Increasing Adoption of Sorter in the Food Processing Industry to Aid Market Growth

The food industry is expanding rapidly worldwide, driven by the growing global population and demand for packaged foods. The processed food industry is valued at around USD 2 trillion, with over 400,000 businesses worldwide, according to the Global Science Research Journals Organization.

As a result, advanced technology-based sorters are increasingly necessary to remove unwanted food items. In addition, the market is being driven by the rising wages of manual labor in various countries, as well as stricter regulations regarding packaged food products. Another major driver is the significant amount of food waste that occurs globally, from farmers to food processing manufacturers, leading them to adopt sorter machines to remove unwanted and spoiled food items from a group of food products. The U.N. Food Waste Index Report 2021 shows that globally, about 931 million tons of food are wasted annually, which is 17% of the total global food production.

Given this trend, various food processing manufacturers are adopting advanced technology sorter machines to avoid such food waste. Key players in end-user industries such as food and beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals are also focusing more on automation, which will aid in the growth of the market.

High Costs Associated with Machine Manufacturing to Hinder Market Growth

The growth of the optical sorter market is hindered by the high cost of machine manufacturing. While sorter machines are widely used in the food and beverage industry to separate defective food products, the high cost of the machine and a lack of demand from small and medium-scale enterprises limit market growth. The cost of sorter machines starts from USD 10 million, which requires a significant investment for small and medium-sized enterprises. Therefore, the high prices associated with sorter machines in the respective industries, such as food, mining, and recycling, hinder market growth.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 6.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 2.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.6 % from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Type; Applications; Platform & By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Netherlands; Denmark; Finland; Spain; Russia; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Singapore; Australia; Latin America; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa Key companies profiled Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology, Satake, Allgaier Werke, Key Technology , Binder+Co, Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group, STEINERT, AWETA, Pellenc ST, Techik Instrument Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.





What is optical sorting in food industry?

Optical sorting is a technology used in the food industry to inspect and sort food products based on their colour, size, shape, and composition. Optical sorters use sensors and cameras to detect and identify any defects or foreign materials present in the food products, such as rocks, plastics, or other contaminants, and then remove them from the production line.

The technology is used in various food processing stages, including raw material inspection, pre-sorting, and final sorting, to ensure that the final product meets the required quality and safety standards. Optical sorting in the food industry helps to improve the efficiency of the production line, reduce food waste, and improve the quality of the final product, ultimately resulting in a higher yield and profitability for food manufacturers.

Key Market Segments: Optical Sorter Market

Optical Sorter Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Cameras

Lasers

Nir (Near-Infrared)

Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters

Optical Sorter Market by Application, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Food

Recycling

Mining

Optical Sorter Market by Platform, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Freefall

Belt

Lane

Hybrid

Optical Sorter Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global optical sorter market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the optical sorter market size.

The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2023 to 2029 to highlight the optical sorter market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed optical sorter market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

