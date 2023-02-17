Global Global Antimalarial Drugs Market Research Report 2022: Increasing Prevalence of Malaria Coupled with Surge in Research for New Drugs to Propel Growth - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimalarial Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Drug Type, By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Malaria Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global antimalarial drugs market is expected to register impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028

Increasing prevalence of malaria coupled with surge in research for new antimalarial drugs is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. According to the "World Malaria Report 2021" by World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, there were approximately 228 million cases and about 6,02,000 malaria-related deaths.

Moreover, the increase in awareness initiatives by governments is also a key factor for growth of antimalarial drugs market. In 2021, the government of Malawi launched a 'Zero Malaria Starts with Me' campaign to stop malaria by the year 2030, which is the leading cause of death in Malawi.



Additionally, rise in malaria death cases, especially in developing nations are also fueling the growth of antimalarial drugs market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), about half of the world's population is at risk of malaria.



Global antimalarial drugs market can be segmented based on drug type, drug class, route of administration, malaria type, application, distribution channel, company, and region. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into aryl aminoalcohol compounds, antifolate compounds, artemisinin compounds and antimicrobials. Among them, the aryl aminoalcohol compounds segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to rising cases of malaria across the world.



Based on route of administration, the global antimalarial drugs market is segmented into oral, powder inhalation and intravenous administration. Among them, the oral segment is expected to undergo high growth through 2028 owing to the advantages such as safety, easy ingestion, pain avoidance and better patient compliance.



Major players are adopting growth strategies like new product launches, mergers & partnerships to increase their global market share.



