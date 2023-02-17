New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Malic Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817806/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Malic Acid Market to Reach $309.8 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Malic Acid estimated at US$212.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$309.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. L-Malic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$149.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the D-Malic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Malic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$66.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$42.1 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured)

- Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

- Bartek Ingredients Inc.

- Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co., Ltd.

- Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Isegen South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

- Jinhu Lile Biotechnology Industry Co., Ltd.

- Polynt S.P.A.

- Tate & Lyle PLC

- Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

- Yongsan Chemicals Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817806/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Malic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Malic

Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Malic Acid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

L-Malic Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for L-Malic Acid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for L-Malic Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

D-Malic Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for D-Malic Acid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for D-Malic Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

DL-Malic Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for DL-Malic Acid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for DL-Malic Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Confectionaries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Confectionaries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Confectionaries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Malic Acid Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Malic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Malic

Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Malic

Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,

Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic

Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Malic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic

Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Malic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic

Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Malic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Malic Acid by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic

Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Malic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic

Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Malic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic

Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic

Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Malic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Malic

Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Malic

Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,

Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic

Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic

Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and

DL-Malic Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Malic Acid by

Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid,

D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages,

Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Malic Acid by

Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Malic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Malic Acid by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Malic Acid by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and

DL-Malic Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Malic Acid by

Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid,

D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages,

Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Malic Acid by

Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Malic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic

Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid,

D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Malic Acid by

Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Malic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic

Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Malic Acid by Process -

L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid, D-Malic

Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malic Acid by Application - Food & Beverages, Confectionaries,

Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: India Historic Review for Malic Acid by Application -

Food & Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: India 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Confectionaries, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Malic Acid by Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and

DL-Malic Acid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Malic Acid by

Process - L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for L-Malic Acid,

D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817806/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________