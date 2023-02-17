Global Coagulation Analyzer Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Nihon Kohden, Sysmex and Thermo Fisher Scientific Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coagulation Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coagulation analyzer market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.06% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Nihon Kohden

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens Healthineers Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Helena Laboratories Corporation

DIAGNOSTICA STAGO

Instrumentation Laboratory Company

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Coagulation, also known as hematology, is a process that enables the blood to create a clot to heal a wound. Physicians primarily use coagulation analyzers for quantifying and classifying blood cells. Different types of coagulation tests, such as PT, APTT, ACT, etc., are carried out for assessing blood clotting function in patients.

Most of the hematology analyzers are capable of providing information about hemoglobin in red blood cells (RBCs), corpuscular data, platelet counts and hematocrit levels.

However, some new machines have been developed to measure two specialized cell types, which include nucleated RBCs and immature white cells. At present, coagulation analyzers are experiencing a rise in their demand on account of consistent growth in the population suffering from blood disorders and lifestyle diseases.



Over the past decade, rapid advancements in technology and the introduction of new coagulation analyzer tests have led to an increase in the quality and efficiency of hemostasis laboratories. Some of the modern complex coagulators also possess high throughput, flexibility and reliability.

Other than this, they provide improved accuracy and precision, and easy-to-use advanced software provided with in-built graphs and calibration curves.

Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases and blood disorders, which has created the need for improved coagulation analyzers across the globe. Besides this, the sales of coagulation analyzers are positively being influenced by the increasing number of hospitals, diagnostic centers and research institutes established worldwide.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global coagulation analyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global coagulation analyzer industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global coagulation analyzer industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the testing type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global coagulation analyzer industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global coagulation analyzer industry?

What is the structure of the global coagulation analyzer industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global coagulation analyzer industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Coagulation Analyzer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Testing Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Technology Type

5.7 Market Breakup by End User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Testing Type

6.1 Prothrombin Time Testing (PT)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fibrinogen Testing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing (APTT)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Activated Clotting Time Testing (ACT)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 D-Dimer Testing

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Platelet Function Testing

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Anti-Factor Xa Testing

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Instruments/Analyzers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.1 Automated Analyzers

7.1.2.2 Semi-Automated Analyzers

7.1.2.3 Manual Analyzers

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Reagents

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Consumables

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology Type

8.1 Optical Technology

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Mechanical Technology

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electrochemical Technology

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Clinical Laboratories

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Diagnostic Centers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s3xug

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment