Stablix to Present at Wells Fargo 2023 Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stablix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted protein stabilization (TPS) as a novel therapeutic modality, today announced that Kevin Sprott, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the Wells Fargo 2023 Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Virtual Summit.



Panel Discussion Details

Title: Targeted Protein Modulation – A New Paradigm in Restoring Protein Function

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET

About Stablix

Stablix, Inc. is a biotechnology company establishing a new paradigm for tackling diverse diseases by harnessing the power of the body’s own cellular machinery through Targeted Protein Stabilization (TPS). The Company’s RESTORED™ platform generates heterobifunctional small molecules (RESTORACS™) that selectively recruit active deubiquitinases (DUBs) to target proteins for precise removal of ubiquitin to restore protein function. This approach may have wide applicability across oncology, immunology, and rare diseases. The Company is currently advancing its lead programs towards clinical studies. Stablix was launched in June 2021 with a $63 million Series A led by founding investor Versant Ventures with New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Cormorant Asset Management, Euclidean Capital, and Alexandria Venture Investments. The company’s platform is based on the work of Henry Colecraft, Ph.D., Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics, and Professor of Pharmacology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Stablix was named a 2021 “Fierce 15” company by Fierce Biotech. www.stablix.com info@stablix.com

Contacts

Andrew Funderburk

afunderburk@kendallir.com