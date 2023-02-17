4D Printing Market Is Forecasted To Achieve A Valuation of USD 2.5 Billion By The End of 2033 : Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global 4D printing market is forecasted to achieve a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2033, surging at 35.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



4D printing, also called 4-dimensional printing, is a technique that combines material science, modern software, and engineering with 3-dimensional (3D) printing techniques. It introduces the fourth dimension of time and allows 3D-printed items to alter their shape. External stimuli such as water, heat, electricity, light, chemical compounds, magnetic fields, and other environmental conditions can cause these printed objects to change shape.

4D printing has swiftly gained widespread acceptance in recent years because of its superior quality, efficiency, and performance capabilities over traditional production approaches. Nevertheless, 4D printing technology is still in its infancy, and numerous significant players are conducting research and development to investigate its potential uses across a wide range of industries.

Increasing demand for innovation in a variety of 3D printing applications is the key factor driving the market growth. Due to their ability to self-transform, 4D-printed things can make the best use of limited resources, lowering production, transportation, and handling costs while saving effort, time, and resources.

Consequently, the increasing need to decrease total operating expenses and increase business efficiency, as well as the greater emphasis on environmental sustainability, is boosting the demand for 4D printing technologies. Aside from that, technological advancements such as the development of custom textile composites, printed wood grain, carbon fiber, and other novel materials with better sensing capabilities, programmable actuation, and self-transformation are fueling market expansion.

Furthermore, the expanding uses of 4D printing technology in many sectors are propelling the market growth. For example, in the healthcare industry, surgeons are using self-transforming 4D printed parts to implant within the patient's body to reduce the procedures necessary in surgery. Moreover, increased emphasis on product innovation, significant investments in R&D projects, and the introduction of Industry 5.0 are other factors adding to market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global 4D printing market is valued at US$ 120 million in 2023.

The market is predicted to reach a size of US$ 2.5 billion by 2033.

Worldwide demand for 4D printing technologies is projected to boom at a CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Demand for programmable carbon fibers is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 20%.

The United States market for 4D printing was worth US$ 40 million in 2022.



“Several advantages related to 4D printing, such as cost-effectiveness, ease of access, and increased efficiency, are providing additional impetus to market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The worldwide market is highly fragmented with a few large- and medium-sized companies accounting for the majority of market revenue. Key players in the 4D printing market are concentrating on strategic partnerships, new developments, and mergers and acquisitions to meet the global demand for 4D printing solutions.

Furthermore, many start-ups are sprouting in the worldwide market -

Organovo Holdings, Inc and BICO signed an agreement in March 2022 to grant BICO and its related firms a comprehensive license to Organovo's main patent portfolio for 3D bioprinting.

3D Systems stated in May 2022 that it had been selected by Airbus Defense and Space to manufacture essential parts for its industry-first satellite invention, OneSat.

Key Companies Profiled

3D Systems Corporation

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Autodesk Inc

Hewlett Packard Corp

Dassault Systemes SA

Exone Co

Regional Analysis

North America is predicted to dominate the global 4D printing market during the forecast period. Due to increased investments in research and development, the United States is significantly supporting regional market growth. Furthermore, due to increased utilization in end-use industries, Asia Pacific and Europe are seeing increasing demand for 4D printing technologies.

Key Segments of 4D Printing Industry Research

By Material: Programmable Carbon Fiber Programmable Wood - Custom Printed Wood Grains Programmable Textiles

By End User : Military & Defense Aerospace Automotive Construction Healthcare Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 4D printing market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of material (programmable carbon fiber, programmable wood - custom printed wood grains, programmable textiles), and end user (military & defense, aerospace, automotive, construction, healthcare, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

