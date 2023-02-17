Genitourinary Drugs Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $35.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.01%

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genitourinary Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global genitourinary drugs market size reached US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 35.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.01% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Allergan plc (AbbVie Inc.)

Antares Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Genentech Inc. (Roche Holding AG)

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The genitourinary system includes kidneys, ureters, bladder, urethra, and genital organs, which play a vital role in reproduction and getting rid of waste products from the body.

Its functioning can be hampered on account of congenital abnormalities, iatrogenic injuries, cancer, trauma, infections, hydronephrosis, and inflammation.

Due to the rising number of individuals suffering from these diseases, there is a rise in the demand for genitourinary drugs across the globe. Genitourinary drugs help treat the reproductive organs, excretory system, and urinary tract conditions. They are also used in the treatment of bladder spasms and erectile dysfunction and suppressing uterine contractions to prevent preterm labor.



The increasing risk of genitourinary organ damage represents one of the major factors influencing the growth of the market. Moreover, as genitourinary drugs are effective in treating the pediatric population with chronic kidney failure and urinary tract infections, their sales are increasing around the world.

Apart from this, the leading market players are focusing on advancing formulation techniques to introduce drugs that help treat chronic prostate cancer patients who have developed resistance to conventional chemotherapeutic and hormone therapy agents. Furthermore, several multinational companies (MNCs) are collaborating with biopharmaceutical leaders to launch next-generation therapeutics and strengthen their position in the market.

This, in confluence with a considerable rise in the number of pipeline drugs in late-stage clinical trials, is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the increasing funding for research and development (R&D) projects, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure sponsored by governing and non-governing agencies of numerous countries, is anticipated to drive the demand for genitourinary drugs in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global genitourinary drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global genitourinary drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global genitourinary drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $31.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $35.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Genitourinary Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Indication

6.1 Prostate Cancer

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ovarian Cancer

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Bladder Cancer

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Cervical Cancer

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Renal Cancer

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Erectile Dysfunction

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Urinary Tract Infections

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast

6.9 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

6.9.1 Market Trends

6.9.2 Market Forecast

6.10 Interstitial Cystitis

6.10.1 Market Trends

6.10.2 Market Forecast

6.11 Hematuria

6.11.1 Market Trends

6.11.2 Market Forecast

6.12 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

6.12.1 Market Trends

6.12.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Urological

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hormonal Therapy

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Gynecological

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Anti-infectives

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

