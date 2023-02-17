New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunity Boosting Food Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284590/?utm_source=GNW





The global immunity boosting food products market is expected to grow from $902.11 billion in 2021 to $976.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The immunity boosting food products market is expected to grow to $1,306.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



Immunity-boosting food products are food products that are consumed to provide additional benefits to the body and to boost the immune system.



North America was the largest region in the immunity boosting food products market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the immunity boosting food products market.



The regions covered in the immunity boosting food products report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The immunity boosting food products market covered in this report is segmented by product type into herbs & spices, nuts & seeds, fruits & vegetables, dairy-based products, probiotics and prebiotics, and others. It is also segmented by form into tablets, capsules, powder, liquid, and others and by distribution channel into store-based, non-store-based.



The increasing awareness about health and fitness to live a healthier lifestyle will drive the immunity-boosting food products market.For instane, in september 2020, according to a report published by World Economic Forum, a US-based international non-governmental and lobbying organisation, downloads of fitness apps increased by approximately 50% in the first half of 2020.



This has resulted in an increase in the demand for immunity boosting products, thereby driving the immunity-boosting food products market.



The high cost of raw materials and a lack of awareness among people about the benefits of the products are hampering the growth of the immunity-boosting food products market.Nutrition care, which is an essential element of preventive health care, is simultaneously experiencing a major evolution in highly populous countries like India.



There is a lack of awareness about the immunity boosting food products in a swiftly growing middle-class population. On the other hand, the high cost of raw materials used in the manufacturing of immunity-boosting food products has a great impact on the price of the final product, which may render them a practical option only for the urban and rich population, thereby limiting the market growth.



Instant immunity booster products are increasingly being used to boost immune function, which is used when under stress in the modern world.For instance, in January 2020, ZAND, the natural lozenge brand in health food stores known for herbal-based immune support, launched the first rapid immunity product, Immune Fast.



This breakthrough new supplement delivers clinically supported immune support whenever and wherever at work, the airport, school, large gatherings, anywhere. Thus, it is used on the spot to boost the immune system within two hours.



In July 2022, Cipla, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Endura Mass from Medinnbelle Herbalcare Private Limited for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is consistent with Cipla’s strategic aim to expand the company’s wellness portfolio in order to transform the company’s thinking from sickness to wellness.



Endura Mass is an India-based supplements manufacturer.



The countries covered in the immunity boosting food products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



