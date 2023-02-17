New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coffee Pods Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284506/?utm_source=GNW





The global coffee pods market will grow from $6.4 billion in 2022 to $6.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The coffee pods market is expected to grow to $7.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The coffee pods market consists of sales of hard coffee pods, soft coffee pods, and other coffee pods.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The coffee pod is a biodegradable paper pouch with ground coffee sealed inside and brewed using specially designed pod brewers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the coffee pods market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the coffee pods market.The regions covered in the coffee pods market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The coffee pods market covered in this report is segmented by product into soft coffee, hard coffee.Soft coffee has a mellow, well-rounded flavour with neither harshness or acidity.



It is also segmented by roast type into dark, medium, and light and by caffeine content into regular, decaffeinated.



The growth in the working population is projected to boost the demand for convenience products, resulting in significant demand for coffee pods.For instance, in September 2022, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based government agency, the number of employed women (16 year and above) in September 2021 was 72295000 which increased to 74349000 in September 2022.



The growth in the working population will result in higher demand for coffee pods and other convenience products during the forecast period.



The ban imposed on coffee pods in some regions owing to the harmful effects on the environment is likely to limit the growth of the coffee pods market.For instance, as per the research by Packaging Online in 2021, revealed that 29,000 plastic coffee pods end up in landfill every month and almost 350,000 a year, where they won’t break down for half a millennium .



The manufacturing of coffee pods uses an absurd amount of single-use plastic, and pods are not accepted by local recycling collections, which forces the majority of them to end up in landfills, creating damage to the environment. This scenario is anticipated to restrain the growth of the coffee pods market over the forthcoming years.



The companies functioning in the coffee pods market are focused on new product development in order to meet the environmental requirements and to better serve their customers.The launch of compostable pods is a leading trend in the coffee pods market.



For instance, in December 2021, Zarraffa’s coffee, an Australia-based specialty coffee company, introduced 100% biodegradable and compostable Okapi coffee capsules. The entire capsule is comprised of plant components such as sugarcane and sugar beet.



The countries covered in the coffee pods market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The coffee pods research report is one of a series of new reports that provides coffee pods statistics, including coffee pods industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with coffee pods share, detailed coffee pods segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the coffee pods industry. This coffee pods research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

