HPV Testing and Pap Test Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Cervical Cancer Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HPV Testing and Pap Test - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HPV testing and Pap test market was valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 4.72 billion by 2027. The HPV testing and Pap test market is anticipated to witness prosperity owing to factors such rising prevalence of cervical cancer globally and the increasing number of screening programs.

An increase in awareness towards HPV and Pap tests is another factor that will result in appreciable revenue growth in the HPV testing and pap test market during the forecast period (2022-2027).



HPV Testing And PAP Test Market Dynamics:



One of the major factors which are driving the HPV testing and pap test market is the rising prevalence of cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. The increase in the rate of cervical cases has created an awareness for prior screening and testing which has led to a growth in the HPV testing and pap test market.



Thus, the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer among women of reproductive age is increasing the demand for HPV testing and pap test, which is anticipated to boost the market's growth over the forecast period from 2022-2027.



Moreover, increasing initiatives by government bodies to create awareness for cervical cancer has further increased the market for HPV screening thereby fueling the market growth for HPV testing and pap test.



For instance, the World Health Assembly in 2020 adopted the global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem. The definition of elimination of cervical cancer has been set up as a country reaching the threshold of fewer than 4 cases of cervical cancer per 100,000 women per year. To reach this threshold by the end of the 21st century, WHO has set up a target to be reached by 2030 by screening 70% of women with a high-performance test by 35, and again by 45 years of age. Thus, driving the growth of the HPV testing and pap test market in the forecast period of 2022-2027.



Furthermore, advancement in product development for the screening of HPV has led to lucrative growth opportunities in the HPV testing and pap test market growth. Companies like Qiagen are having technologically advanced tests that detect HPV DNA such as the Capture 2 test, which detects the presence of 13 high-risk HPV types in the cervical sample.



Furthermore, the launch of the HPV vaccine against the virus to ensure the decline in cervical cancer is one of the restraining factors to the growth of the HPV testing and pap test market that will impact the market growth during the forecast period from 2022-2027.



HPV Testing And PAP Test Market Segment Analysis:



HPV testing and Pap test market by Test Type (Primary HPV Testing, Co-Testing, and Pap Test), by Application (Cervical Cancer, Vaginal Cancer, and Others), by Technology Type (Polymerase Chain Reaction, and Others), by End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).



Based on the application segment of the HPV testing and pap test market, cervical cancer accounted for the largest market share in the year 2021. This can be ascribed to the increase in cervical cancer screening tests lately.



Cervical cancer screening is an essential part of a woman's routine healthcare. For women of age 30 years and above, an HPV test is recommended for detection. Almost 95% of cervical cancer causes the causative organisms estimated to be the HP virus. The screening helps identify precancerous lesions caused by HPV so they can be removed to prevent invasive cancers from developing.



The data published by WHO in 2022 states that cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020. About 90% of the new cases and deaths worldwide in 2020 occurred in low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, the WHO in 2020 adopted the Global strategy towards eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem and recommends a comprehensive approach to cervical cancer prevention and control.



All these increases in cervical cancer numbers and subsequent awareness programs for the same correspond to the increased market share of the segment, thereby increasing the market growth for the HPV testing and pap test market.



North America is expected to dominate the overall HPV Testing And PAP Test Market:



Among all the regions, North America is expected to lead in revenue generation in the global HPV testing and pap test market. The highest growth in the region is registered due to the reasons such as rising cases of cervical cancer, numerous awareness initiatives, and high research and development activities in the arena which pay the way for the launch of advanced products in the region.



As per CDC 2022 data, each year in the US, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and about 4,000 women die of this cancer. Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing cervical cancer, and Black women have the highest rates of dying from cervical cancer. Therefore, such numbers indicate considerable market growth in this region.



Therefore, with the rising cases of cervical cancer in the region, the government has adopted various awareness programs to decrease the incidence rate of the disease. A few of them are the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) for breast and cervical cancer screening, the National Cervical Cancer Coalition, WHO, CDC, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), for cervical cancer screening. This is one of the major factors expected to drive the North American market for HPV testing and Pap test during the forecast period.



Apart from this, various research and development activities in the North American region for the HPV testing and pap test market are also key factors for the dominance in the market share.



For instance, in 2019, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital's Center for Systems Biology and Harvard Medical School, Boston presented a novel screening handheld device that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HPV detection. The novel device detects the presence of HPV strains 16 and 18 in a turnaround time of 2 hours.



Therefore, the above-mentioned factors are expected to bolster the growth of the HPV testing and pap test market in the North American region during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways from the HPV Testing And PAP Test Market Report Study

Market size analysis for current HPV testing and pap test market size (2021), and market forecast for 5 years (2022-2027)

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market is significant. To capture and analyze suitable indicators, our experts are closely watching the HPV testing and pap test market.

Top key product developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures happened over the last 3 years

Key companies dominating the global HPV testing and pap test market.

Various opportunities available for the other competitor in the HPV testing and pap test market space.

What are the top performing segments in 2021? How these segments will perform in 2027.

Which are the top-performing regions and countries in the current HPV testing and pap test market scenario?

Which are the regions and countries where companies should have concentrated on opportunities for HPV testing and pap test market growth in the coming future?

Target Audience who can be benefited from this HPV Testing And PAP Test Market Report Study

HPV testing and pap test products providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

HPV testing and pap test -related organizations, associations, forums, and other alliances

Government and corporate offices

Start-up companies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

Distributors and Traders dealing in HPV testing and pap test

Various distribution channels who want to know more about the HPV testing and pap test market and the latest product innovations in the HPV testing and pap test market.

Frequently Asked Questions for HPV Testing and The PAP Test Market:



1. What are HPV testing and pap test?

The HPV test looks for the virus (human papillomavirus) that can cause cell changes on the cervix causing cervical cancer. Whereas, the Pap test (or Pap smear) looks for precancers and cell changes on the cervix that might become cervical cancer if they are not treated appropriately. These tests include microscopic observation of specimens.



2. What is the market for global HPV testing and pap test?

The global HPV testing and pap test market was valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 4.72 billion by 2027.



3. What are the drivers for the global HPV testing and pap test market?

The HPV testing and pap test market is anticipated to witness prosperity owing to factors such rising prevalence of cervical cancer globally and the increasing number of screening programs. An increase in awareness towards HPV and Pap tests is another factor that will result in appreciable revenue growth in the HPV testing and pap test market during the forecast period (2022-2027).



4. Who are the key players operating in the global HPV testing and pap test market?

Some of the key market players operating in the HPV testing and pap test market include Arbor Vita Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid), Seegene Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, TruScreen, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic Inc., Qiagen NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, OncoHealth Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Femasys Inc., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMerieux SA, Nurx and others.



5. Which region has the highest share in the HPV testing and pap test market?

Among all the regions, North America is expected to lead in revenue generation in the global HPV testing and pap test market. The highest growth in the region is registered due to the reasons such as rising cases of cervical cancer, numerous awareness initiatives, and high research and development activities in the arena which pay the way for the launch of advanced products in the region.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Arbor Vita Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

Seegene Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

TruScreen

Abbott Laboratories

Hologic Inc

Qiagen NV

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

OncoHealth Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Promega Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

Femasys Inc.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Nurx





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rw8kks-testing-pap?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.