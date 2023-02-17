New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Coffee Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284505/?utm_source=GNW

The global organic coffee market will grow from $10.28 billion in 2022 to $11.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The organic coffee market is expected to grow to $15.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The organic coffee capsules market consists of sales of arabica organic coffee and robusta organic coffee.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Organic coffee is defined as coffee that is produced without the use of synthetic fertilizers or chemicals.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the organic coffee market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the organic coffee market.



The regions covered in the organic coffee market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of organic coffee are fair trade coffee, gourmet coffee, espresso coffee, and coffee pods.A Fair Trade-certified coffee is a coffee that has been audited throughout the supply chain to meet certain sustainability and labour standards.



The origins of coffee are arabica and robusta.The various roasts are light, medium, and dark.



The distribution channels of these products are supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, and others, and the end-users are household and commercial.



The increase in consumption of healthy and organic products, owing to the various benefits associated with these products, is projected to drive the growth of the organic coffee market over the forecast period.Organic coffee production avoids the use of synthetic and harmful fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, growth hormones, genetic engineering, artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors.



According to Café Altura, an organic coffee company in the USA, organic beverages reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and heart failure, decrease the risk of stroke, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, and strengthen the body’s immunity. Therefore, the increasing consumption of healthy and organic products is predicted to propel the demand for the organic coffee market in the foreseeable future.



The high cost of organic coffee is anticipated to limit the growth of the organic coffee market during the forthcoming years.Organic coffee is sold at a premium price (usually 20% more than conventional coffee).



Cultivation of organic coffee is done using natural fertilisers and pesticides, which increases the overall production cost.Furthermore, the process of obtaining organic certification and inspection is costly, which adds up to an additional cost of around 10-15% more than that of conventional coffee.



The certification and inspection costs are extremely difficult to assess as they depend on the nature and intensity of the conventional cultivation practises before the conversion to organic agriculture. Thus, the high production and certification costs increase the cost of organic coffee, thereby acting as a restraint on the growth of the organic coffee market.



The rising popularity of private labels is a leading trend in the organic coffee market.Private labels are advertising their products with unique features of the product and the source of production to gain the trust of consumers.



These products are gaining popularity owing to their lower price in comparison with branded products.For instance, private labels including White Coffee, Empire Coffee Roasters, and K&F Coffee Roasters are offering organic coffee to various companies to be sold under their brands.



Private labels are gaining substantial popularity in organic coffee, which is likely to act as a key trend shaping the growth of the market going forward.



The Rainforest Alliance and UTZ merged in response to critical challenges such as deforestation, climate change, systemic poverty, and social inequity.It is a promising step in preventing price competition and implementing sustainability in production.



The new organization created a single global certification standard to simplify certification for farmers and empower companies to build responsible supply chains more efficiently.



In June 2022, Systm Foods Inc., a US-based marketing solutions company, acquired Chameleon Organic Coffee from Nestlé for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition would allow Systm Foods Inc to re-energize Chameleon to its ambition and enter a new phase of growth. Chameleon Organic Coffee is a US-based provider of organic coffee.



The countries covered in the organic coffee market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The organic coffee research report is one of a series of new reports that provides organic coffee statistics, including organic coffee industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with organic coffee share, detailed organic coffee segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the organic coffee industry. This organic coffee research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

