Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 9.80 Billion, with Growing CAGR of 12.00% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Competitive Outlook

The global metal injection molding (MIM) market was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.80 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Metal Injection molding , also known as MIM technology, is a metalworking manufacturing technology. It is a process that is done by mixing the binder material to create a feedstock that is used to produce the final product. It can eliminate several product finishing steps and make it possible to produce different parts of complex shapes with high precision at minimal costs. It is used in various applications such as electronics, power tools and others.

Metal injection molding (MIM) is rising in demand across various industries, extensively in automotive, electrical and electronics. Metal injection molding is gaining traction in the electronics industry as the industry's demand for small and complex parts grows, as does the demand for miniaturization of electronic devices. The global metal injection molding market is being fueled by the exponential growth of the automotive industry, particularly in emerging economies such as India and China.

Opportunities for Players:

Technical advancements and enhanced designs

The MIM manufacturing process allows for achieving the highest precision in the finished product regardless of the complexity of its design. It also allows producing components with precise tolerances. Compared to traditional metalworking technologies, MIM design is flexible and almost unlimited. this factor gives the ultimate freedom to the product designer in order to customize teir own designed patterns. Moroever, larger MIM parts can also be produced (weighing up to 453g). Additionally, any structure or shape can be achieved using using metal injection moulding. This factor is creating significant growth opportunities for the market over the forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the Metal Injection molding market are:

ASH Industries (U.S.)

Rockleigh Industries. (U.S.)

Molex Group LLC (U.S.)

Schunk Sintermetalltechnik GmbH (Germany)

Medicines Patent Pool (Switzerland)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

TEKNA. (China)

PSM Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

GKN Powder Metallurgy (India)

Advanced Powder Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Alpha Precision Group (U.S.)

CMG Technologies (U.K.)

Epson Atmix Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan)

Smith Metal Products. (U.S.)

Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG (Switzerland)

INDO-MIM (India)

Recent Developments

In 2021, metal powder products announced that it had completed the acquisition of Proform Powdered Metals, based in U.S. It is a leading provider of high-quality sintered bronze bearings and spacers.

Market Drivers: Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market

Numerous benefits of wood grain powder coating

Metal injection molding (MIM) technique is a huge time saver and cost-efficient metalworking process compared to traditional manufacturing methods. The technology reduces the product development cycle and does not require expensive multistage machining operations for functioning. It further provides complex product designs for metal parts. It also allows producing components with complex shapes and precise tolerances. Additionally, it provides the customer with the highest density, tolerance, surface treatment, and branding factors. The MIM technology ensures near full density of metal parts, as high as 99.5%. These enhanced factors are driving the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

Key Industry Segmentation: Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market

Material

Stainless Steel

Low Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel

Soft Magnetic Alloy

Cobalt Alloy

Tool Steel

Tungsten Steel

Titanium

Controlled Expansion Alloys

High-Temperature Alloys

Carbonyl Iron Powder

Others

End Users

Electrical & Electronics

Fiber Optic Connectors

Filter Components

Heat Sinks

Micro-Switches

Connectors

Others

Automotive

Electrical Systems

Fuel System

Interiors

Powertrain

Safety System

Others

Medical

Surgical Instruments

Orthopedic

Implants

Others

Aerospace

Fasteners

Screws

Seatbelt Components

Bushings

Rotors

Others

Firearms & Defense

Fire Suppression

Cam Block

Sensor Housings

Regional Analysis/Insights: Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market

The countries covered in the metal injection molding (MIM) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing population and rising industrialization.

North America on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the rapid economic development and rising demands from various end-user industries in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM)Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM)Market, By Material Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM)Market, By End User Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM)Market, By Region Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM)Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

