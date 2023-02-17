New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284504/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the organic soft drinks market are Berrywhite, Honest Tea, Luscombe, Phoenix Organics, Galvanina, Bionade, Hain Celestial Group, Suja Life.



The global organic soft drinks market will grow from $5.53 billion in 2022 to $5.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The organic soft drinks market is expected to grow to $6.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The organic soft drinks market consists of sales of organic juice and juice concentrates, organic soda pop, organic iced tea, organic iced coffee, and other organic soft drinks.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Organic soft drinks are drinks made from natural sweeteners or other wholesome ingredients.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the organic soft drinks market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the organic soft drinks market.



The regions covered in the organic soft drinks market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types are organic soft fruit drinks, organic soda pops, and others.Organic soft drinks are made from fresh organic fruits or vegetables grown on farms without insecticides or pesticides.



These products are made without ionising radiation and without the use of a wide variety of food additives.The distribution of these organic soft drinks is done through supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores.



The various packaging materials are plastic, glass, paperboard, and metal.



Increasing awareness of the benefits of organic foods and beverages has contributed to the growth of the organic soft drink market.Organic soft drinks are made from products produced by organic farming, which do not contain artificial flavours and preservatives and contain natural sweetening agents, low calories, and high nutritional value.



People are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for more organic food products that they feel are healthier and safer for the environment.For instance, in June 2022, the Organic Trade Association, a US-based trade association representing over 9,500 organic businesses, between the years 2020 and 2021, organic sales increased by 2% surpassing $ 63 billion as compared to previous years. The increased awareness of the benefits of organic foods has helped in the growth of the organic soft drink market.



The high cost of organic products, including soft drinks, acts as a hindrance to the organic soft drink market.The cost of organic soft drinks is high when compared with that of conventional soft drinks.



For example, the cost of Galvanina-Cola sparkling soda 350ml is $82.99 for 12 bottles, whereas the cost of 15 bottles of Coco-Cola 330ml costs around $27. Some of the factors that contribute to the high price of organic soft drinks are that they have no chemicals and need more labour; the gap between demand and supply; post-harvest handling costs; organic certification; cost of covering higher loss; and organic food grows more slowly, all of which are a cost to the company that eventually leads to an increase in the product cost. Consequently, the high cost is causing a hindrance to the growth of the organic soft drink market.



Cannabidiol and hemp (CBD) are a new category of drinks that are fast-growing among organic soft drinks.For instance, in February 2022, Pepsico, a US-based food, snack, and beverage corporation, lauched new drink infused with hemp seed under Rockstar brand.



The rockstar beverages contain hemp seed oil, spearmint, lemon balm, and a low caffeine content. It contains blueberry, passion fruit, and raspberry cucumber flavours offered in thinner 12-ounce cans.



In January 2020, Purity Organic, LLC, an organic food company based in Oakland, CA, acquired Dunn’s River Brands, LLC for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Purity Organic will focus on delivering operational excellence, refreshing the Sweet Leaf Brand, and increasing market share across all its portfolio brands.



Dunn’s River Brands, LLC, is a USA-based company that produces and distributes organic beverages.



The countries covered in the organic soft drinks market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The organic soft drinks research report is one of a series of new reports that provides organic soft drinks statistics, including organic soft drinks industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with organic soft drinks share, detailed organic soft drinks segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the organic soft drinks industry. This organic soft drinks research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

