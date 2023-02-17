New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Tea Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284503/?utm_source=GNW





The global organic tea market will grow from $0.98 billion in 2022 to $1.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The organic tea market is expected to grow to $1.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.0%.



The organic tea market consists of sales of organic green tea, organic ginger tea, organic tulsi tea, organic honey lemon tea.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The organic tea market comprises sales of organic tea products.The market consists of revenue generated by establishments manufacturing organic tea products.



Organic tea is a very popular beverage prepared using buds and boiled leaves obtained from Camellia Sinensis. It is free of herbicides, pesticides, and synthetic fertilisers and has antioxidant properties.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the organic tea market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the organic tea market.



The regions covered in the organic tea market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of organic tea are green tea, black tea, white tea, oolong tea, herbal tea, and others.Green tea is a type of tea that is made from unoxidized leaves and is one of the least processed types of tea.



The various products are paper pouches, cans, cartons, tea bags, and others, and the forms of organic tea are dried leaves, liquid, powder, and others. The distribution channels are hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online, specialty stores, and others.



Rising consumer awareness about the medicinal properties of organic tea is projected to boost the demand for organic tea over the forecast period.Organic tea, a very popular beverage prepared using buds and boiling leaves obtained from Camellia Sinensis, is free of herbicides, pesticides, and synthetic fertilizers.



It has antioxidant properties that have positive effects on the body.Organic tea contains a higher amount of catechins such as epicatechin, epicatechin gallate, and epigallocatechin gallate as compared to conventional tea, and is claimed to be more beneficial to the human body.



Moreover, the rich taste of organic tea is making it popular among individuals, increasing the consumption of tea in developed and developing economies. The changing consumer preference towards products manufactured from natural ingredients due to the health benefits that those products offer is expected to drive the organic tea market over the forecast period.



The high cost of organic tea in comparison with conventional tea is expected to hinder the growth of the organic tea market.The organic tea products are sold at a premium price.



This is mainly because the cultivation of organic tea does not include any artificial chemicals, which increases the production cost.The organic certification process is very costly, which is also a factor that makes organic tea 10–15% more expensive than regular tea.



Furthermore, the growing demand for organic or pesticide-free tea in the international market also affects the export price. Considering all these factors, the high cost is likely to challenge the growth of this market.



The manufacturers operating in the organic tea market are adopting various strategies such as new product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and plant capacity expansion to expand their market share and global presence.For instance, The Tea Room Chocolate & Tea Company offers various organic tea-infused products, such as a 60% dark chocolate bar infused with green tea, a white chocolate bar with honey and chamomile tea, and a 60% dark chocolate bar with raspberry rooibos tea.



Therefore, the trend of infusing chocolate into tea is expected to add to the demand for organic tea.



In January 2020, Purity Organic, Inc., a leading organic food processor, acquired Dunn’s River Brands Group, Inc., a beverage processor with brands that include Sweet Leaf Tea and Tradewinds Beverage Co. Sweet Leaf Tea is an organic iced tea brand. Through this acquisition, Dunn’s River Brands Group aims to continue to provide "better-for-you" brands and expand into new areas.



The countries covered in the organic tea market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The organic tea research report is one of a series of new reports that provides organic tea statistics, including organic tea industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with organic tea shares, detailed organic tea segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the organic tea industry. This organic tea research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284503/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________