Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commercial Grade IMU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Navigation Grade IMU segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Latin America and Other Asian countries, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured)

- Analog Devices Inc.

- Bosch Sensortec GmbH

- Gladiator Technologies

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- Parker Hannifin Corp.

- Safran Electronics & Defense

- STMicroelectronics

- TDK Corporation

- Teledyne Technologies

- Texas Instruments

- Thales

- Trimble Navigation

- VectorNav Technologies





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

IMU Market Long Term Prospects & Outlook

Prominent Drivers Aiding Growth of IMU Market

Accumulated Error Linked with IMU-based Navigation: A Growth

Inhibitor

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on

Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemic

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis: Major Downside

Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Subdued Industrial Activity during Pandemic Induces Weakness

into Inertial Measurement Unit Market

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 2: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

71 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Inertial Measurement Units (IMU): Power-Packed Technology to

Measure Acceleration, Velocity & Magnetic Strength of Objects

Key Components & Working of IMUs

Major Applications of IMUs

Limitations of IMUs

Space Launch: A Key Growth Segment

EXHIBIT 3: World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by

Grade (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical, and Marine

Segmental Insights by Component

EXHIBIT 4: World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by

Component (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Gyroscopes, Magnetometers, and Other Components

Regional Analysis: While Developing Regions Intensify Demand,

North America Claims Big Slice of Global IMU Market

Recent Market Activity

Select World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Rise of Inertial Navigation System Provides the Foundation

for the Growth of Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

IMUs as Backbone of Inertial Navigation Systems

Powered by IMU, Inertial Navigation Takes Vehicle Control &

Balance to Next Level

Autonomy Gets Big Boost from Inertial Navigation Systems

IMU-Driven Inertial Navigation is Key for Future Driving

Players Focus on IMUs for Demanding Industrial Environments

Consumer Electronics: A Major Market for IMUs

EXHIBIT 5: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 and 2022

Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel

Opportunity for IMUs: Global Shipments of Smartphones

(in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 7: Smartphone Adoption Rate as % of Total Population:

2016-2022

EXHIBIT 8: World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume

Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

EXHIBIT 9: Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions)

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles

Accelerates Growth Momentum

EXHIBIT 10: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of

Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 11: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle

(In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022

Advanced IMUs to Considerably Enhance Operational Safety and

Positioning of AVs

EXHIBIT 13: World Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in ?000 Units for Years 2020 through 2027

EXHIBIT 14: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales Distribution by

Level Type for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Rising Spending on Industrial Automation Projects to Boost

Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 15: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

IMUs Induce Sophisticated Navigation & Tactical Functionalities

in Aerospace & Defense Systems

Aerospace Industry: Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Boost

Prospects

EXHIBIT 16: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 17: Global Commercial Aircraft New Deliveries by

Aircraft Type (2022-2041)

Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth

Prospects

EXHIBIT 18: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2015 through 2023P

EXHIBIT 19: Top Countries with Military Spending in USD

Billion: 2021

Proliferation of UAVs/Drone to Drive Demand for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU)

IMUs as Essential Components of UAVs

IMUs & Gyro Stabilization Ensure Super Smooth Flight for Drones

Surveying Made Easier with IMU

IMU Sensors Streamline Functioning of Mobile Robots

Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture Widens Addressable Market

EXHIBIT 20: Global Precision Agriculture Market (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

MedTech Industry?s Digital Makeover Offers String Growth Potential

Wearables Emerge as Lucrative Vertical

EXHIBIT 21: Global Wearable Technology Market by Product (in %)

for 2022

Uptrend in MEMS Domain Favors Growth

Technology Innovations & Advancements Continue to Drive Growth



