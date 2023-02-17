Automotive Hypervisor Global Market Report 2023: Integration of Automotive Applications to Support Centralized Functions in Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Hypervisor Market by Type, Vehicle Type, End User, Level Of Autonomous Driving, Bus System (Controller Area Network (CAN), Local Interconnect Network (LIN), Ethernet, and FlexRay), Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive Hypervisor market, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2022 to 2027, to reach USD 566 million by 2027 from USD 171 million in 2022. Due to the rise in the penetration of V2V, V2I features, demand in the hypervisor market is expected to rise.

Integration of various automotive applications to support centralized function

The foundation of the hypervisor was laid by technological advancements and innovations in the automotive industry such as the Internet of Things (IoT), telematics, autonomous vehicle, personal assistance, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) which are already implemented in vehicles and are expected to upgrade future automotive applications. The hypervisor technology is expected to play a key role in the evolution of autonomous vehicles and mobility services. ADAS has already proved to be a robust system and continues to be upgraded with improved versions.

For instance, it has been upgraded with the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication technology for safety in 2019. Radio signals transmit traffic data from car to car to alert drivers about potential road hazards.

Increasing complexity of electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture in modern vehicles

Modern vehicles may have more than 80 ECUs including the powertrain control module (PCM), transmission control module (TCM), engine control module (ECM), general electronic module (GEM), brake control module (BCM), suspension control module (SCM), central timing module (CTM), body control module (BCM), and others.

The adoption of electronic components in vehicles has increased rapidly during the last two decades and the pace is expected to accelerate further. This is expected to enable vehicle users to use features such as in-car payment services, on-road entertainment, and other connected services. The increasing consumer preference for these features is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, stringent safety norms implemented by governments and legislative agencies have led automobile manufacturers to develop compatible and reliable software for various applications such as telematics, infotainment & communication systems, powertrain, body control & comfort, and ADAS & safety systems. These safety features rely significantly on inputs from ECUs and software platforms. Thus, the demand for electronics has increased at a rapid pace in the automotive industry, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Increasing use of innovative technologies in the advanced user interface

The human machine interface solution has transformed the automotive industry in recent years. The complexity in controlling and operating functions has been eliminated. This enhances the user experience. A user, with the help of an HMI solution, can easily control vehicle applications such as the music system, vehicle lights, and the infotainment system. HMI offers various convenience features to users such as heads-up display, rear seat entertainment systems, steering based controls, digital instrument clusters, voice recognition, and voice guidance. Earlier, the share of electronic systems in vehicles was only 1-2% of the cost of the vehicle. Due to the rising trend in enhanced user experience and convenience features, the share of the cost of electronic systems has increased to 8-12% of a vehicle.

Increasing adoption of connected cars and advanced automotive technologies

The increasing number of connected cars has opened new revenue generating opportunities for stakeholders in the connected car ecosystem. A high number of non-automotive players have joined the race in the development of connected cars and autonomous driving to leverage opportunities in revenue generation.

Today's vehicles are no longer hardware-based moving machines. They comprise approximately 40% electronic systems which are expected to increase to more than 60% during the next few decades. A majority of electronic systems are expected to be dominated by domain controllers, consolidated ECUs, HMI, and AI for advanced vehicle applications such as ADAS, telematics, and engine management systems.

These applications are required to be programmed with a significantly high number of lines of codes for proper functioning. As vehicles are being increasingly made technically advanced, the complexity of applications is increasing. As a result, systems are required to be programmed with a higher number of codes, which, in turn, is increasing the need for the embedded hypervisor technology.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Integration of Automotive Applications to Support Centralized Function

Increased Complexity of Electrical/Electronic Architecture in Modern Vehicles

Rigorous Use of Innovative Technologies in Advanced User Interface

Growing Adoption of Connected Cars and Advanced Automotive Technologies

Restraints

Lack of Standard Protocols to Develop Software Platforms for Automotive Applications

Lower Implementation of Technology in Economy Vehicles

Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Luxury Cars

Leveraging Automotive Software for Embedded Hypervisors

Advanced Embedded Technology is Key for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Cars

Consolidation of Electronic Control Units

Challenges

Impact of Hardware on Power Management

Risk of Cybersecurity in Connected Vehicles

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $171 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $566 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by End-user

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Economy Vehicles

6.3 Mid-Priced Vehicles

6.4 Luxury Vehicles

7 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passenger Cars

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Type 1

8.3 Type 2

9 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Level of Autonomous Driving

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Autonomous Vehicles

9.3 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

10 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Bus System

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Can

10.3 Ethernet

10.4 Flexray

10.5 Lin

11 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Sales Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 OEM

11.3 Aftermarket

12 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Analyst's Recommendations

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Blackberry

Elektrobit

Etas

Green Hills Software

Hangsheng Technology

Harman International

Infineon Technologies

Kpit Technologies

Luxoft

Lynx Software Technologies

Nxp Semiconductors

Opensynergy

Panasonic

Qt Company

Qualcomm Technologies

Renesas Electronics

Sasken Technologies

Siemens

Sysgo

Tata Elxsi

Texas Instruments

Visteon Corporation

Vmware

