Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commercial Grade IMU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Navigation Grade IMU segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Latin America and Other Asian countries, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured)
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH
- Gladiator Technologies
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- STMicroelectronics
- TDK Corporation
- Teledyne Technologies
- Texas Instruments
- Thales
- Trimble Navigation
- VectorNav Technologies
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
IMU Market Long Term Prospects & Outlook
Prominent Drivers Aiding Growth of IMU Market
Accumulated Error Linked with IMU-based Navigation: A Growth
Inhibitor
Global Economic Update
World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on
Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemic
War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis: Major Downside
Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy
Russia-Ukraine War Impact
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Subdued Industrial Activity during Pandemic Induces Weakness
into Inertial Measurement Unit Market
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
71 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Inertial Measurement Units (IMU): Power-Packed Technology to
Measure Acceleration, Velocity & Magnetic Strength of Objects
Key Components & Working of IMUs
Major Applications of IMUs
Limitations of IMUs
Space Launch: A Key Growth Segment
EXHIBIT 3: World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by
Grade (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical, and Marine
Segmental Insights by Component
EXHIBIT 4: World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by
Component (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Gyroscopes, Magnetometers, and Other Components
Regional Analysis: While Developing Regions Intensify Demand,
North America Claims Big Slice of Global IMU Market
Recent Market Activity
Select World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Rise of Inertial Navigation System Provides the Foundation
for the Growth of Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
IMUs as Backbone of Inertial Navigation Systems
Powered by IMU, Inertial Navigation Takes Vehicle Control &
Balance to Next Level
Autonomy Gets Big Boost from Inertial Navigation Systems
IMU-Driven Inertial Navigation is Key for Future Driving
Players Focus on IMUs for Demanding Industrial Environments
Consumer Electronics: A Major Market for IMUs
EXHIBIT 5: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 and 2022
Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel
Opportunity for IMUs: Global Shipments of Smartphones
(in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 7: Smartphone Adoption Rate as % of Total Population:
2016-2022
EXHIBIT 8: World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume
Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
EXHIBIT 9: Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions)
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles
Accelerates Growth Momentum
EXHIBIT 10: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of
Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle
(In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
Advanced IMUs to Considerably Enhance Operational Safety and
Positioning of AVs
EXHIBIT 13: World Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in ?000 Units for Years 2020 through 2027
EXHIBIT 14: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales Distribution by
Level Type for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
Rising Spending on Industrial Automation Projects to Boost
Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 15: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
IMUs Induce Sophisticated Navigation & Tactical Functionalities
in Aerospace & Defense Systems
Aerospace Industry: Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Boost
Prospects
EXHIBIT 16: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 17: Global Commercial Aircraft New Deliveries by
Aircraft Type (2022-2041)
Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth
Prospects
EXHIBIT 18: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2015 through 2023P
EXHIBIT 19: Top Countries with Military Spending in USD
Billion: 2021
Proliferation of UAVs/Drone to Drive Demand for Inertial
Measurement Unit (IMU)
IMUs as Essential Components of UAVs
IMUs & Gyro Stabilization Ensure Super Smooth Flight for Drones
Surveying Made Easier with IMU
IMU Sensors Streamline Functioning of Mobile Robots
Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture Widens Addressable Market
EXHIBIT 20: Global Precision Agriculture Market (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
MedTech Industry?s Digital Makeover Offers String Growth Potential
Wearables Emerge as Lucrative Vertical
EXHIBIT 21: Global Wearable Technology Market by Product (in %)
for 2022
Uptrend in MEMS Domain Favors Growth
Technology Innovations & Advancements Continue to Drive Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Navigation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Navigation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Navigation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Space by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Space by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tactical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Tactical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Tactical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gyroscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magnetometers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Magnetometers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetometers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and
Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and
Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and
Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and
Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and
Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and
Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and
Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and
Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and
Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and
Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and
Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Inertial
Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,
Space, Tactical and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial
Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component -
Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Inertial
Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers
and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial
Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other
Components for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Geographic Region -
India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Inertial
Measurement Unit (IMU) by Geographic Region - India, South
Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Inertial
Measurement Unit (IMU) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for India, South Korea, Taiwan and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2027
