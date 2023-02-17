New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coffee Capsule Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284500/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the coffee capsules market are Nespresso, Keurig, Gloria jean’s Coffees, Nescafe, Nestle, Lavazza A Modo Mio, Starbucks, Bestpresso, Kissmeorganics, and Gourmesso.



The global coffee capsule market will grow from $12.33 billion in 2022 to $13.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The coffee capsule market is expected to grow to $17.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The coffee capsules market consists of sales of arabica coffee capsules and robusta coffee capsules.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A coffee capsule is a small cylindrical-shaped container that contains coffee sealed with aluminum foil.Coffee capsules contain fine ground coffee in a measured amount.



Coffee capsules come in different flavors and can be used with or without a coffee machine.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the coffee capsules market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region of the coffee capsules market.



The regions covered in the coffee capsules market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of products in coffee capsules are closed-source systems and open-source systems.In closed systems, the consumer can only use capsules from one manufacturer in his capsule machine.



The various types of materials include conventional plastic, bioplastics, fabric, and others. The coffee capsules are used in households and commercial places.



The growing popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee in restaurants and office cafeterias propel the growth of the coffee capsule market.The coffee capsules reduce the time and effort required in preparing a cup of coffee when used in coffee machines in coffeehouses, office cafeterias.



Increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages among millennials, consumer awareness towards low sugar and non-alcoholic drinks, busy work schedules, and changing consumer taste are a few of the reasons that have been attributed to the rise in the popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee.For instance, in September 2022, according to a recent National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) report published by National Coffee Association, a US-based consumer information, and lobbying association for the coffee industry, coffee has hit a new high among 18–24-year-olds, with 51% having consumed coffee in the previous day, breaking the previous high of 50% set in September 2020.



Therefore, the increasing use of coffee machines in restaurants, office cafeterias to fulfil the increased demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee, increases the demand for coffee capsules, thus increasing the growth of the coffee capsule market.



Coffee pods (Coffee pads) are prepackaged in environmentally friendly filter paper and provide an easy alternative to coffee capsules while offering compatibility with all kinds of coffee machines.Unlike coffee capsules, coffee pods are simpler to use and dispose of and do not contain plastic or aluminum packaging.



Coffee pods are available at a lower price than coffee capsules due to the absence of plastic or metal used in capsules.Moreover, different machines require different types of coffee capsules, making it tedious for the users.



For instance, the three types of machines offered by Lavazza, an Italy-based provider of coffee products, require different types of coffee capsules. Furthermore, as reported by Halo, a U.K-based manufacturer of the compostable coffee capsules, out of a total of 59 billion coffee capsules produced, almost 95% were in plastic and aluminum. Thus, the market for coffee capsules is restricted by the growing demand for its alternative products, such as coffee pods.



One of the latest trends for companies in the coffee capsules market is to use bioplastics and bio-degradable materials for making coffee capsules.Companies in the coffee capsules market are investing in finding ways to use bioplastics and biodegradable materials for making capsules instead of using aluminumaluminium and plastic to hold the coffee extract.



Capsules made from aluminumaluminium and plastics are non-biodegradable and harm the environment thus, pushing the companies towards finding new innovative bio-degradable materials such as polypropylene, which can be shredded and recycled to be used to make coffee capsules.For instance, in December 2021, Zarraffa’s coffee, an Australia-based specialty coffee company, introduced 100% biodegradable and compostable Okapi coffee capsules.



The entire capsule is comprised of plant components such as sugarcane and sugar beet.



The countries covered in the coffee capsules market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The coffee capsules research report is one of a series of new reports that provides coffee capsules statistics, including coffee capsules industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with coffee capsules share, detailed coffee capsules segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the coffee capsules industry. This coffee capsules research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

