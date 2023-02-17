New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442605/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12.4% over the period 2022-2030. Hand Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$26.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-Vehicle (Mobile) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR
The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured)
- Airbus DS Communications
- Cobham AvComm
- DAMM Cellular Systems A/S
- EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.
- Harris Corporation
- Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd.
- ICOM America Inc.
- JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation
- Midland Radio Corporation
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
- Nokia Networks
- PowerTrunk Inc.
- Raytheon Company
- RELM Wireless Corporation
- Sepura Plc
- Tait Ltd.
- Thales Defense & Security, Inc.
- Vertex Standard LMR, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442605/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Ever-Present Need for Mission Critical Communications Preserves
the Importance of LMR Systems
Recent Market Activity
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Increasing Awareness Encourages Adoption Among Commercial
Businesses
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Airbus DS Communications (USA)
Cobham AvComm (UK)
DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark)
EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA)
ETELM (France)
Harris Corporation (USA)
Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China)
ICOM America Inc. (USA)
JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA)
Midland Radio Corporation (USA)
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Nokia Networks (Finland)
Raytheon Company (USA)
RELM Wireless Corporation (USA)
Sepura Plc (UK)
PowerTrunk Inc. (USA)
Simoco (UK)
Tait Ltd. (New Zealand)
Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (USA)
Vertex Standard LMR, Inc. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Adaptation to Changing Times & End-User
Requirements Drive Integration of LMR with LTE
LMR & LTE to Converge and Co-Exist in the Coming Decade
Migration towards Public-Safety LTE Radio Access Network: Not
an Immediate Threat to LMR Networks
Growing Focus on Workplace Safety Spurs Investments in
Commercial LMR Radios
Need for Infrastructure Development & the Ensuing Rise in
Spending to Benefit Demand for Commercial/Industrial LMR
Systems
Focus on Disaster and Emergency Preparedness & Establishment of
Emergency Response Teams to Drive Market Gains
Growing Defense Budgets in Developing Countries Spur Demand for
Military LMR
TETRA: The Established "De Facto" LMR Technology Standard
Evolution of TETRA Standards from TETRA 1 to TEDS, and to TETRA
3 Bodes Well for Market Growth
TETRA Battles for Space among Myriad Critical Communication
Technologies
Broadband PTT and LMR Interoperability Grow in Popularity
Software Defined Radios: A Huge Step Forward in Enabling
Interoperability
Transition from Analog to Digital Radio Reaches Maturity & Near
Completion in Most Geographic Markets
Rapid Analog-to-Digital Migration & Rising Co-Existence Between
LMR & LTE Highlight Critical interference Issues
The Growing Trend of Leveraging Digital LMR for M2M
Communication to Boost Medium-to-Long Term Revenue Potential
LMR Plus IoT & M2M: The Bold New Future
Growing Preference for Push-To-Talk Over Cellular (PoC)
Threaten Investments in Traditional LMR
Importance of Mission Critical Oilfield Communications Drives
Adoption in the Oil & Gas Sector
Technological Advancements Push the Boundaries of LMR Services
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Digital by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Digital by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Analog by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Analog by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Analog by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hand Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Hand Portable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vehicle (Mobile) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for In-Vehicle (Mobile) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for In-Vehicle (Mobile) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense & Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Defense & Public Safety by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Defense & Public Safety
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense & Public
Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,
Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and
In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hand
Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and
Analog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense &
Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,
Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and
In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense & Public
Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,
Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and
In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hand
Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense & Public
Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,
Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and
In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hand
Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and
Analog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense &
Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,
Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and
In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and
Analog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense &
Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,
Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and
In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and
Analog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense &
Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,
Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and
In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense &
Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,
Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and
In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio
(LMR) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense & Public
Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,
Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and
In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hand
Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and
Analog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)
Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442605/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442605/?utm_source=GNW