New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442605/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12.4% over the period 2022-2030. Hand Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$26.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-Vehicle (Mobile) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR



The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured)

- Airbus DS Communications

- Cobham AvComm

- DAMM Cellular Systems A/S

- EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

- Harris Corporation

- Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd.

- ICOM America Inc.

- JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation

- Midland Radio Corporation

- Motorola Solutions, Inc.

- Nokia Networks

- PowerTrunk Inc.

- Raytheon Company

- RELM Wireless Corporation

- Sepura Plc

- Tait Ltd.

- Thales Defense & Security, Inc.

- Vertex Standard LMR, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442605/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ever-Present Need for Mission Critical Communications Preserves

the Importance of LMR Systems

Recent Market Activity

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Increasing Awareness Encourages Adoption Among Commercial

Businesses

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Airbus DS Communications (USA)

Cobham AvComm (UK)

DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark)

EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA)

ETELM (France)

Harris Corporation (USA)

Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China)

ICOM America Inc. (USA)

JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA)

Midland Radio Corporation (USA)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Raytheon Company (USA)

RELM Wireless Corporation (USA)

Sepura Plc (UK)

PowerTrunk Inc. (USA)

Simoco (UK)

Tait Ltd. (New Zealand)

Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (USA)

Vertex Standard LMR, Inc. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Adaptation to Changing Times & End-User

Requirements Drive Integration of LMR with LTE

LMR & LTE to Converge and Co-Exist in the Coming Decade

Migration towards Public-Safety LTE Radio Access Network: Not

an Immediate Threat to LMR Networks

Growing Focus on Workplace Safety Spurs Investments in

Commercial LMR Radios

Need for Infrastructure Development & the Ensuing Rise in

Spending to Benefit Demand for Commercial/Industrial LMR

Systems

Focus on Disaster and Emergency Preparedness & Establishment of

Emergency Response Teams to Drive Market Gains

Growing Defense Budgets in Developing Countries Spur Demand for

Military LMR

TETRA: The Established "De Facto" LMR Technology Standard

Evolution of TETRA Standards from TETRA 1 to TEDS, and to TETRA

3 Bodes Well for Market Growth

TETRA Battles for Space among Myriad Critical Communication

Technologies

Broadband PTT and LMR Interoperability Grow in Popularity

Software Defined Radios: A Huge Step Forward in Enabling

Interoperability

Transition from Analog to Digital Radio Reaches Maturity & Near

Completion in Most Geographic Markets

Rapid Analog-to-Digital Migration & Rising Co-Existence Between

LMR & LTE Highlight Critical interference Issues

The Growing Trend of Leveraging Digital LMR for M2M

Communication to Boost Medium-to-Long Term Revenue Potential

LMR Plus IoT & M2M: The Bold New Future

Growing Preference for Push-To-Talk Over Cellular (PoC)

Threaten Investments in Traditional LMR

Importance of Mission Critical Oilfield Communications Drives

Adoption in the Oil & Gas Sector

Technological Advancements Push the Boundaries of LMR Services



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Digital by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Digital by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Analog by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Analog by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Analog by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand

Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hand Portable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Hand Portable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-Vehicle (Mobile) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for In-Vehicle (Mobile) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for In-Vehicle (Mobile) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Defense & Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Defense & Public Safety by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Defense & Public Safety

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense & Public

Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,

Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and

In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hand

Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and

Analog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense &

Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,

Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and

In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense & Public

Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,

Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and

In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hand

Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense & Public

Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,

Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and

In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hand

Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and

Analog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense &

Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,

Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and

In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and

Analog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense &

Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,

Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and

In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and

Analog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense &

Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,

Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and

In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense &

Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,

Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and

In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio

(LMR) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital and Analog for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Application - Defense & Public

Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Defense & Public Safety, Commercial,

Construction, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction,

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Type - Hand Portable and

In-Vehicle (Mobile) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Hand Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 18-Year Perspective for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hand

Portable and In-Vehicle (Mobile) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems by Technology - Digital and

Analog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Systems by Technology - Digital and Analog Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442605/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________