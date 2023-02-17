New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Meat Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284499/?utm_source=GNW

The global organic meat products market will grow from $16.67 billion in 2022 to $17.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The organic meat products market is expected to grow to $23.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The organic meat products market consists of sales of organic pork meat, organic mutton meat, organic beef meat, organic chicken meat, organic turkey meat, organic ducks meat, organic crustaceans meat, organic fish meat, and other organic meat.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Organic meat products are defined as food products that are slaughtered and used for human consumption by processing and preserving organic meat by smoking, salting, fermenting, or adding any chemicals.Organic animals are fed organic feed or a non-synthetic diet and are raised in an open environment protected from climatic extremities.



The growth promoter medicines/substances, antibiotics and growth hormones are prohibited to raise the animals. Organic meat is consumed in various food processing units, restaurants, eateries, animal compounds, and households.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the organic meat products market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the organic meat products market.



The main product types are beef, pork, mutton, poultry, and others.Beef is a type of meat from cattle and is exceptionally rich in high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals.



The organic meat products are available as chilled, frozen, and canned/preserved. The organic meat products are distributed through super/hyper markets, online retailers, meat shops, health and natural food stores, and others.



The increasing inclination of consumers towards organic products is anticipated to boost the demand for the organic meat products market.This can be attributed to the growing health concerns among consumers and increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic products.



For instance, in june 2022, According to the current Organic Trade Association (OTA) Organic Industry Survey, customers will return to more stable, buy-as-you-need shopping patterns in 2021. Organic sales exceeded $63 billion between 2020 and 2021, with a $1.4 billion (2 %) year-on-year increase. Therefore, Tthe demand for organic food has gained importance in recent years, and the rising demand for organic food is projected to drive the demand for organic meat products over the forecast period.



The prices of organic meat products are comparatively higher than those of conventional meat products, and this factor is likely to hinder the growth of the market.The premium price reflects the higher prices involved in raising livestock in an organic system without the use of any synthetic chemicals, antibiotics, or growth hormones.



The organic meat production process is expensive, takes more time, and is labor-intensivelabour-intensive.Additionally, producers impose price premiums on the ’on-demand’ products to gain an advantage.



However, the price premium often decreases the affordability of organic food products, thus hindering the market’s growth.



Major players operating in the organic meat products market are launching new innovative products to meet the consumer’s requirements for taste preferences and healthy eating. For instance, in may 2022, Aldi Suisse, a Switzerland-based retail trade company, launched new organic brand "retour aux sources".This dairy product is derived from antibiotic-free animal husbandry. It involves pasture and loose housing, as well as species-appropriate concentrate-free feeding with meadow and pasture food.



In December 2021, Préval AG, a Canada-based Agri food company, acquired the assets of J&G foods for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition of J&G foods, Préval AG will increase its portioned meats protein product offerings and sell its products to retail and food service clients.



J&G foods is a US-based provider of custom and organic meat.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



