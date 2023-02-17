New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03704475/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Technical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$884.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Agriculture segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $486.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$486.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$513.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$331.1 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)
- Airedale Chemical Company
- Altair Chimica SpA
- American Elements
- Ashta Chemicals Inc.
- Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company
- ERCO Worldwide
- Ercros SA
- Evonik Industries AG
- Inovyn
- MP Biomedicals LLC
- Nachurs Alpine Solutions Corp.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Olin Corporation
- Pan-Americana S.A Industrias Quimicas
- Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS
- Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co. Ltd.
- Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC
- Superior Plus Corp.
- Taixing Xiangyun Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- UNID Co. Ltd.
- Vynova Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Caustic Potash: A Ubiquitous Chemical with High Thermal
Stability, Strength and Solubility
Recent Market Activity
Myriad Uses in Various Forms Drive Demand
Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Developing Regions Accelerate Market Growth
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Consumer
China: Prime Force Behind Asia-Pacific?s Dominance
Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins
Volume Growth
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Need to Increase Crop Productivity to Feed the Expanding
Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Potash Fertilizers
Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
Potash Fertilizers: Among the Important Fertilizer Categories
Increasing Demand for Potassium Carbonate Revs Up Opportunities
Increasing Demand from Industrial & Institutional Cleaning
Products Sector Augurs Well
Better Conductivity over Sodium Hydroxide Drives Demand in
Alkaline Batteries
Caustic Potash as a Refining Catalyst in Petroleum Refineries
Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Growth Drivers for Petroleum Refining Catalysts - A Quick Look
Growing Prominence of Renewable Sources Boosts Demand for
Biofuels, Bodes Well for KOH
Caustic Potash: A Major Chemical Ingredient in Production of
Cuticle Remover
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in the Potash
Sector
Key Challenges Hampering Long-Term Demand Prospects for Caustic
Potash
Sodium Hydroxide Emerge as a Cost-Effective Substitute for KOH
Potassium Hydroxide Versus Sodium Hydroxide
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
