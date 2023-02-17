New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tampons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090574/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Tampons Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tampons estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Radially Wound Pledget, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rectangular Pad segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Tampons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$459.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- ALBAAD.com
- Asaleo Care Limited
- Bodywise (UK) Ltd.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Lil-lets Group Limited
- Procter & Gamble
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
- Unicharm Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Breaking Down of Stigma & Stronger Addressal of Menstrual
Health & Management Provides the Foundation for Growth in the
Market
EXHIBIT 1: How Big is the Target Market? Global Number of Women
Aged Between 15 and 49 (In Million) for Years 2022, 2024 and
2026
Global Economic Update
EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 4: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 5: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Competition
EXHIBIT 6: Tampons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
EXHIBIT 7: Tampons - USA Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
EXHIBIT 8: Tampons - Germany Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
EXHIBIT 9: Tampons - UK Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for 47
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Tampons: Overview, Types, Benefits Risks, Misconceptions &
Market Outlook
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturers Up the Ante on Marketing Strategies
Natural & Organic Tampons Are the Flavor of the Day!
Sustainability Issues Drives Interest in Biodegradable Tampons
Favorable Demographic & Social Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Smart Tampons, an Area of Effervescent Activity & Growth
Online Emerges as an Attractive Retail Channel
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Tampons Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Tampons by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radially Wound Pledget by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Radially Wound Pledget by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Radially Wound Pledget
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rectangular Pad by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Rectangular Pad by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Rectangular Pad by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Square Pad by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Square Pad by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Square Pad by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blended by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Blended by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Blended by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rayon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Rayon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Rayon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cotton by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Cotton by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Cotton by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Tampons Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key Competitors
in the United States for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound Pledget,
Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound
Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound
Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound
Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Tampons Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key Competitors
in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Tampons by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound
Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound
Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound
Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound
Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tampons
by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and
Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound Pledget,
Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tampons
by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Tampons by Material - Blended,
Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound
Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound
Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget,
Rectangular Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tampons by Product
Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially
Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tampons by
Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended,
Rayon and Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Tampons Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key Competitors
in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tampons by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tampons by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget,
Rectangular Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tampons by Product
Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially
Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended,
Rayon and Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Tampons by Product
Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound
Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended,
Rayon and Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular
Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Tampons by Product Type -
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially Wound
Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended, Rayon and
Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget,
Rectangular Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Tampons by Product
Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radially
Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Tampons by Material -
Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 124: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended,
Rayon and Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget,
Rectangular Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tampons by
Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and
Square Pad Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Tampons
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular Pad and Square Pad for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tampons by Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tampons by
Material - Blended, Rayon and Cotton Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Tampons
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended,
Rayon and Cotton for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tampons by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Tampons by
Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Tampons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tampons by Product Type - Radially Wound Pledget,
Rectangular Pad and Square Pad - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 135: Latin America Historic Review for Tampons by Product
