Probiotics in Human Nutrition Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 96.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022–2028; Industry Players Emphasize Innovative Campaigns to Spread Awareness about the Health Benefits of Probiotics

Westford USA, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America has attracted the largest revenue share in the probiotics in human nutrition market , primarily due to the increasing consumer awareness towards preventive healthcare measures. The burgeoning adoption of probiotic ingredients in dairy and non-dairy-based products has made them immensely popular among a wider audience globally. Moreover, probiotics in dietary supplements have also contributed to the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's research report, sales of probiotic products in developed countries have increased by 34.7% since 2022. Manufacturers are designing probiotic products that can have effective results for every individual, as there is a growing awareness of the benefits of probiotics for preventive and therapeutic purposes.

Probiotics have demonstrated excellent results in promoting maternal and geriatric health, which are crucial segments where demand has notably surged. In addition, probiotics play an essential role in preventive healthcare, as they help prevent diseases by strengthening the immune system. By helping to maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, probiotics can strengthen the immune system and reduce the risk of diseases.

Lactobacillus Segment to Account for Higher Shares in Probiotics in Human Nutrition Market

The global probiotics in human nutrition market was dominated by Lactobacillus in 2021, with a market revenue and volume share of 40%. This segment is projected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period, followed by Bifidobacterium and Streptococcus. The prevalence of lactobacillus in the market can be attributed to the fact that most probiotics are bacterial, with lactobacillus or lactic acid bacteria being the most commonly used.

In 2021, North America held a substantial revenue share of over 30% in the global probiotics in human nutrition market. The region has witnessed significant growth in consumer awareness, owing to the competitive strategies adopted by multinational firms operating in the region. This has increased demand for probiotic products, with consumers increasingly seeking natural and healthy alternatives to conventional medicines.

Dietary Supplement Emerges as the Key Application Segment owing to Increasing Preference among Consumers Globally

The dietary supplement segment of the global probiotics in human nutrition market held the largest share in 2021, and this pattern is projected to continue with a big leap from 2022 to 2028. The growth of the dietary supplement segment is primarily driven by a paradigm shift towards preventive health management practices, which rising healthcare costs and the increasing burden of lifestyle diseases have influenced. As a result, consumers are increasingly turning towards dietary supplements to maintain and improve their health rather than solely relying on prescription drugs.

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a key contributor to the global market for 2021, contributing a significant revenue share. This trend can be attributed to the growing consumer awareness about probiotics in human nutrition, which has been driven by the adoption of competitive strategies by global players operating in the region. In addition, the increasing demand for probiotic products in major economies such as India, Australia, and China is a major factor contributing to the overall market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

SkyQuest's research report on the global probiotics in human nutrition market is a comprehensive and informative resource that provides valuable insights for industry professionals and investors alike. With in-depth coverage of the latest market trends, key players, product innovations, and investment strategies, this report is an essential tool for anyone looking to stay up-to-date on this rapidly evolving industry.

Key Developments in Probiotics in Human Nutrition Market

ADM, a global leader in science-backed nutrition solutions, has announced the opening a new production facility in Valencia, Spain. This new facility aims to meet the increasing global demand for probiotics, postbiotics, and other products that support health and wellness. The facility is a significant investment for ADM, amounting to over $30 million, and is expected to increase ADM's production capacity by more than five-fold, from 9 metric tons per year to 50 metric tons per year.

Nouri, a leading provider of microbiome science-based solutions, has recently partnered with AB-BIOTICS to launch a groundbreaking new probiotic formulation designed to help prevent dysbiosis-related risks during pregnancy. The all-natural prenatal health product is the latest addition to Nouri's growing portfolio of innovative microbiome solutions. It marks a major step forward in the company's efforts to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

Floré by Sun Genomics, a leading provider of fully customized precision probiotics, has announced a promising new partnership with DSM Venturing, a prominent health, nutrition, and bioscience investment firm. The partnership was formed following a successful collaboration during the recent MassChallenge Switzerland Sustainable Food Solutions Challenge, which brought together industry leaders committed to advancing the science behind probiotics and their potential to improve global health and wellness.

Tate & Lyle PLC, a global leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, has announced a promising partnership with APC Microbiome Ireland, a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre. Together, they have filed an international patent application for a synbiotic fiber technology that has demonstrated positive results in improving metabolic health. In a preliminary study, synbiotic fiber technology was found to impact several metabolic health markers positively.

