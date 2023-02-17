New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0681907/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems estimated at US$652.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.1% over the period 2022-2030. Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$916 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Film segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $220 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$220 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation

Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global

Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial X-Ray Detection Systems

EXHIBIT 1: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 4: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 5: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 6: Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

102 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems

Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market Looks Ahead

at Exciting Times & Busier Days

Critical Importance of NDT in a Plethora of Industrial

Applications Fully Supports Long-Term Growth

A Brief Look into Factors Favoring Future Prospects for

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market

Stringent Asset Safety Regulations Augur Well for Industrial X-

Ray Inspection Systems Market

Pandemic Interrupts Swift Trajectory of the Market

Regional Market Analysis

Digital Systems Continue to Expand Market Footprint,

Cannibalizing the Share of Film-Based Systems

Analysis by Application

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems - A Conceptual Overview

Components and Classification of X-Ray System

Process of Image Generation and Identification of Contaminants

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market: Key Trending Growth

Drivers

X-Ray Inspection Devices for Oil & Gas Industry Driving Market

Demand

X-Ray Computed Tomography Holds Key Role in Makeover of Oil &

Gas Industry

Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector Benefits Market for Industrial X-

Ray Inspection Technologies

EXHIBIT 7: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply

Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 9: Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000

Barrels per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic

Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Oil and Gas is Facing the Challenge of Transformation

Automotive Industry: Fault Detection Made Easier with X-Ray

Systems

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 10: Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand

Send Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY

Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 11: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022

EXHIBIT 13: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile

Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and

2022

Shift Towards Non-Invasive Inspection Augurs Well for X-Ray

Systems in Aerospace Industry

Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency of X-ray Inspection

in Aerospace Applications

X-Ray Inspection Entails Blue-Sky Possibilities for Aerospace

Industry

Improvements in X-Ray Inspection Method

With Pandemic Denting Performance of the Airlines Industry, X-

Ray Systems See Massive Decline in Aerospace Vertical

EXHIBIT 14: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 15: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Future of Aerospace Industry

Recovery in Aerospace Sector to Drive the Demand for Industrial

X-ray Inspection Systems

EXHIBIT 16: Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Aging Fleet Presents Opportunities for Commercial Aircraft PMA

EXHIBIT 17: Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating

Aircraft Fleet for 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 18: Average Age (in Years) of Select Airlines Around

the World

Space Programs Open New Avenues for X-Ray Inspection Systems

for Rocket Engines

Scientists Tap X-Rays to Peek inside Space Systems to Find

Unseen Flaws

Manufacturing Sector: A Prominent Consumer

COVID-19 Mandates Broad-based Amendments to Plant Floor &

Factory Operations

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer

Future Expansion

EXHIBIT 19: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Regulations Provide Impetus to X-Ray Inspection in Food Industry

Increasing Usage of Product Inspection Tools by Food Manufacturers

Advanced & Multi-Functional Devices Widen Adoption in the Food

Industry

Snack and Bakery Product Producers Employ both X-Ray Inspection

Systems and Metal Detectors

X-Ray Inspection Systems Continue Relishing Unwavering

Attention in Food Industry

X-Ray Inspection Comes to the Fore to Address New Packaging

Design Challenges

EXHIBIT 20: World Market for Food and Cosmetics Irradiation:

(2020 & 2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by

Geographic Region

X-Ray Inspection Systems Shrink Continuously, for the Food and

Pharma End-use Industries

Critical Inspection Requirements of Electronics Industry

Underpin Market Expansion

Essential Role of X-Ray Systems in Repair & Rework and

Functional Testing of Electronic Systems

Advancements in X-Ray Inspection Systems for PCB Assemblies

Automated X-Ray Inspection Streamlines Review of Inaccessible

Items on Circuit Boards

Automated X-Ray Inspection Systems Gain Traction in SMT

Inspection Lines

Offering High Reliability, X-Ray Systems Evolve as Inspection

Standard for Tire Industry

Tire Retreading Steers Overall Demand

Security Screening: The New Growth Avenue

X-Ray Enabled Full-Body Scanners Augment Security Screening

Infrastructure

X-Ray Inspection Elevates Cargo & Container Screening to a New

Level

Security and Medical X-Ray Systems: Key Distinctions

EXHIBIT 21: World Market for X-ray Security Screening Systems

(2018 & 2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by

Geographic Region

Growing Relevance of Digital Radiography Points Towards Healthy

Trajectory

Increased Uptake on the Cards for Computed Tomography (CT) Systems

Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Systems Seek Opportunities

Machine Learning & AI Bring Broad-based Modifications to X-Ray

Inspection

Technology Advancements Further Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects

Select Innovations & Advancements

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

