Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems estimated at US$652.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.1% over the period 2022-2030. Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$916 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Film segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $220 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$220 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured)
- 3DX-RAY Ltd.
- Anritsu Corporation
- Baker Hughes Company
- Carl Zeiss X-ray Technologies
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- Minebea Intec GmbH
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Nordson Corporation
- North Star Imaging, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation
- Vision Medicaid Equipments Private Limited
- VJ Group, Inc.
- YXLON International GmbH
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation
Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global
Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial X-Ray Detection Systems
EXHIBIT 1: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 4: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 5: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 6: Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
102 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
A Prelude to Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems
Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market Looks Ahead
at Exciting Times & Busier Days
Critical Importance of NDT in a Plethora of Industrial
Applications Fully Supports Long-Term Growth
A Brief Look into Factors Favoring Future Prospects for
Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market
Stringent Asset Safety Regulations Augur Well for Industrial X-
Ray Inspection Systems Market
Pandemic Interrupts Swift Trajectory of the Market
Regional Market Analysis
Digital Systems Continue to Expand Market Footprint,
Cannibalizing the Share of Film-Based Systems
Analysis by Application
Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems - A Conceptual Overview
Components and Classification of X-Ray System
Process of Image Generation and Identification of Contaminants
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market: Key Trending Growth
Drivers
X-Ray Inspection Devices for Oil & Gas Industry Driving Market
Demand
X-Ray Computed Tomography Holds Key Role in Makeover of Oil &
Gas Industry
Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector Benefits Market for Industrial X-
Ray Inspection Technologies
EXHIBIT 7: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply
Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 9: Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000
Barrels per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic
Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Oil and Gas is Facing the Challenge of Transformation
Automotive Industry: Fault Detection Made Easier with X-Ray
Systems
How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 10: Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand
Send Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY
Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 11: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
EXHIBIT 13: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile
Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and
2022
Shift Towards Non-Invasive Inspection Augurs Well for X-Ray
Systems in Aerospace Industry
Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency of X-ray Inspection
in Aerospace Applications
X-Ray Inspection Entails Blue-Sky Possibilities for Aerospace
Industry
Improvements in X-Ray Inspection Method
With Pandemic Denting Performance of the Airlines Industry, X-
Ray Systems See Massive Decline in Aerospace Vertical
EXHIBIT 14: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
EXHIBIT 15: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Future of Aerospace Industry
Recovery in Aerospace Sector to Drive the Demand for Industrial
X-ray Inspection Systems
EXHIBIT 16: Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025
Aging Fleet Presents Opportunities for Commercial Aircraft PMA
EXHIBIT 17: Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating
Aircraft Fleet for 2020 & 2030
EXHIBIT 18: Average Age (in Years) of Select Airlines Around
the World
Space Programs Open New Avenues for X-Ray Inspection Systems
for Rocket Engines
Scientists Tap X-Rays to Peek inside Space Systems to Find
Unseen Flaws
Manufacturing Sector: A Prominent Consumer
COVID-19 Mandates Broad-based Amendments to Plant Floor &
Factory Operations
Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer
Future Expansion
EXHIBIT 19: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
Regulations Provide Impetus to X-Ray Inspection in Food Industry
Increasing Usage of Product Inspection Tools by Food Manufacturers
Advanced & Multi-Functional Devices Widen Adoption in the Food
Industry
Snack and Bakery Product Producers Employ both X-Ray Inspection
Systems and Metal Detectors
X-Ray Inspection Systems Continue Relishing Unwavering
Attention in Food Industry
X-Ray Inspection Comes to the Fore to Address New Packaging
Design Challenges
EXHIBIT 20: World Market for Food and Cosmetics Irradiation:
(2020 & 2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by
Geographic Region
X-Ray Inspection Systems Shrink Continuously, for the Food and
Pharma End-use Industries
Critical Inspection Requirements of Electronics Industry
Underpin Market Expansion
Essential Role of X-Ray Systems in Repair & Rework and
Functional Testing of Electronic Systems
Advancements in X-Ray Inspection Systems for PCB Assemblies
Automated X-Ray Inspection Streamlines Review of Inaccessible
Items on Circuit Boards
Automated X-Ray Inspection Systems Gain Traction in SMT
Inspection Lines
Offering High Reliability, X-Ray Systems Evolve as Inspection
Standard for Tire Industry
Tire Retreading Steers Overall Demand
Security Screening: The New Growth Avenue
X-Ray Enabled Full-Body Scanners Augment Security Screening
Infrastructure
X-Ray Inspection Elevates Cargo & Container Screening to a New
Level
Security and Medical X-Ray Systems: Key Distinctions
EXHIBIT 21: World Market for X-ray Security Screening Systems
(2018 & 2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by
Geographic Region
Growing Relevance of Digital Radiography Points Towards Healthy
Trajectory
Increased Uptake on the Cards for Computed Tomography (CT) Systems
Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Systems Seek Opportunities
Machine Learning & AI Bring Broad-based Modifications to X-Ray
Inspection
Technology Advancements Further Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects
Select Innovations & Advancements
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
