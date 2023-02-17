Payment Processing Solutions Markets Size/Share Projected to Reach USD 192.61 Billion By 2030, at 10.0% CAGR Annual Increase: Global Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Payment Processing Solutions Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Solutions, Services); By Payment Method; By Deployment Type; By Industry Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global payment processing solutions market size & share was valued at USD 74.44 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 192.61 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

What are Payment Processing Solutions? How Big is the Size of Payment Processing Solutions Market?

Report Overview

Payment processing solutions include managing of credit card transaction process by acting as the mediator between the merchant and the financial institutions involved. A processor can authorize credit card transactions and works to ensure merchants get paid on time by facilitating the transfer of funds. The rapidly rising demand in the payment processing solutions market can be attributed to enhanced customer service, fraud risk management solutions, tools to help business growth, and flexibility in transactions.

The growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of the internet coupled with smartphones globally. For instance, according to the Digital 2022 October Global Statshot Report by DataReportal, over 63% of the world's population has used the internet at some point. Thus, such easy access to the internet has led to the rise in the adoption of digital payment processing resulting in the growth of the market.

Request Sample Copy of Payment Processing Solutions Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/payment-processing-solutions-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key data covered in the market report

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current and future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

A quantitative analysis of the market is provided to determine the market potential.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ACI Worldwide

Authorize.Net

BlueSnap

Fiserv

FIS

Global Payments

Jack Henry & Associates

Klik&Pay

PayPal

PayU

PhonePe

Mastercard

Razorpay

Visa

Stripe

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/payment-processing-solutions-market/request-for-sample

Key factors driving market growth

Technological advancements and evolving customer expectations to push the market

Technological advancements, evolving customer expectations, and robust infrastructure have the potential to fuel market growth. The payment processing solutions market size is expanding as the increasing technological advancements in APIs have enabled businesses to adapt to payment needs through the single API integration, thereby raising the demand for payment processing solutions globally.

Additionally, the introduction of Near Field Communication and QR code payment technology for contactless payments have boosted the adoption of e-wallets worldwide. Payment processing solutions market sales are soaring as the adoption of debit and credit cards for processing online and in-store payments are further anticipated to fuel the market's growth over the forecast period.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/payment-processing-solutions-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent trends influencing the market

Payment processing through multiple methods to drive the market

The benefits offered by payment processing solutions include payment processing through multiple payment methods allowing merchants to minimize the total cost for payment operations, and offering a seamless customer experience. With such benefits, the demand for payment processing solutions is expected to witness growth.

Furthermore, the rising online shopping trends across the globe are also anticipated to fuel the market's growth. The smartphone-based e-wallet applications offer customers alternative billing options to process faster and more secure payments, further driving growth.

Segmentation assessment

The solution segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on components, the solution segment accounted for the largest market share. Payment processing solutions market demand is on the rise as this segment includes recurring payments, pay by link, shopping carts, hosted payment pages, and mobile wallets, among others, to quickly process payments and save time and effort for both customers and merchants.

The E-wallet segment is expected to be the fastest growing

Based on the payment method, the e-wallet segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. E-wallet maintains the details of the customer's payment status, such as debit and credit card and bank account information, and makes the payment process easier. An E-wallet is a widely used payment method for online transactions wherein money is added to the wallet electronically, which makes online payment easier to process for customers.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/payment-processing-solutions-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Payment Processing Solutions Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 192.61 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 74.44 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.0% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players ACI Worldwide, Authorize.Net, BlueSnap, Fiserv, FIS, Global Payments, Jack Henry & Associates, Klik&Pay, PayPal, PayU, PhonePe, Mastercard, Razorpay, Visa, and Stripe Segments Covered By Component, By Payment Method, By Deployment Type, By Industry Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Rising population adopting digital payments to propel the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the largest payment processing solutions market share due to the rising population; adopting digital payments is one of the major factors for the growth of payment processing solutions in the region. Furthermore, a reduction in the usage of cash and acceptance of mobile payments is a major boosting factor for the industry's growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Browse the Detail Report “Payment Processing Solutions Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Solutions, Services); By Payment Method; By Deployment Type; By Industry Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/payment-processing-solutions-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In July 2021, ACI Worldwide entered into a partnership with Swedbank to improvise its customer experience and for the growth of the Swedish Bank. The development was aimed at controlling fraudulent activities and offering greater security.

In April 2021, FIS launched RealNet for enabling account-to-account transactions for customers, companies, and governments over real-time payment networks.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the payment processing solutions market report based on component, payment method, deployment type, industry vertical, and region:

By Component Outlook

Solution

Services

By Payment Method Outlook

eWallet

Cards

Automated Clearing House (ACH)

Others

By Deployment Type Outlook

On-premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical Outlook

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Utilities

Retail & E-commerce

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Reports:

Open Banking Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/open-banking-market

POS Security Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pos-security-market

Convergent billing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/convergent-billing-market

3D Secure Payment Authentication Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-secure-payment-authentication-market

Voice-Based Payments Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/voice-based-payments-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com