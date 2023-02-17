New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spintronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960168/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Spintronics Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Spintronics estimated at US$628.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radio Frequency (rf) & Microwave Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $232.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.7% CAGR



The Spintronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$232.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.2% and 22% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 20 Featured)

- Avalanche Technology Inc.

- Crocus Technology

- Everspin Technologies Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- NVE Corporation

- Spindeco Technologies Oy

- Synopsys, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960168/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Spintronics: An Introduction

Spintronics to Facilitate Transition from Traditional to

Sophisticated Electronic Devices

Market Outlook

Spintronics to Power Semiconductor Innovations

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Disruption to Supply Chains and Delay in New Product

Introductions Impact Spintronics Market

Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for

the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

Worsening Global Economic Situation to Play Spoilsport for

Semiconductor Market in 2023

Competition

EXHIBIT 4: Spintronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Spintronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors for 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Research Breakthroughs to Drive Spintronics Become a Mainstream

Technology

Spintronics to Address Challenges in Microelectronics

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Spell Opportunities

Spin-based Electronic Devices and Components Gather Demand

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for

Spintronics Sensors: World EVs Sales by Region in Units for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

EXHIBIT 6: World EVs Sales by Propulsion Type: 2022 & 2027

Potential use of Spintronics in Quantum Computing

EXHIBIT 7: Global Quantum Computing Market in US$ Million:

2022, 2024, 2026

EXHIBIT 8: Global Quantum Computing Market by Application

Energy-Efficient Data Storage Hold Strong Potential

Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory

Technology of the Future

Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support

Growth of MRAM Market

EXHIBIT 9: Total Installed Based Of Data Storage Capacity:

2019, 2020, and 2024(in zettabytes)

Spintronics to Transform Data Storage

Recent Advances in STT-MRAM

MRAM Moves into Embedded Space

EXHIBIT 10: Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM)

with Other Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type

for the Years 2018, 2022, and 2026

EXHIBIT 11: eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies:

Comparing Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM,

eMRAM, eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET

Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market

STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the

Embedded Emerging NVM Market

EXHIBIT 12: Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded

Memory Segments by RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM

Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM

Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market

Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive

Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers

EXHIBIT 13: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide

(in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices:

Opportunity for MRAM Market

EXHIBIT 14: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

MRAM Evolves as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected

Automobiles

Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution

Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM

Spintronic Devices to Supplant CMOS Devices in Several

Applications

IoT Era Opens New Avenues for Growth

Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT

Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

EXHIBIT 15: Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth

Opportunities for MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset

Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2022, and

2025

EXHIBIT 16: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Growing Concept of Smart Buildings and Need for Efficient

Energy Management Systems Open New Opportunities

EXHIBIT 17: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 18: Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In

Quadrillion British Thermal Units)

Smart Grids: A Potential Application

EXHIBIT 19: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):

2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

EXHIBIT 20: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 and 2020

Rise in Demand PoC Diagnostics to Provide Growth Platform for

Spintronics

EXHIBIT 21: PoC Diagnostics Market in US$ Billion: 2015, 2020,

and 2025

Upcoming Trends in the IoT Industry

Material Innovations Give a Boost to Market Growth

New Study Explores Potential of Topological Materials for

Developing Ultrafast Spintronics

Graphene Evolves as a Viable Material for Spintronics

Graphene Flagship Paves Way for Novel Computing Technologies

Researchers Demonstrate the Potential of a New Quantum Material

for Creating Two Spintronic Technologies

Spintronics-Powered Memory Devices to Offer Perfect Blend of

High-Performance & Low Power

Scientists Explore Spintronics for Power-Efficient, High-Speed

Wireless Communication

Investigating Spintronics to Develop Novel Materials for

Futuristic Electronic Circuits

Creation and Observation of Hopfions Could Advance Next-

Generation Spintronic Devices

Spintronics to Move Ahead with Innovative Approach for Direct

Fabrication of Nanowires



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Spintronics Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Magnetoresistive

Random-Access Memory (MRAM) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radio

Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Radio Frequency (RF) &

Microwave Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive & Industrial

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Spintronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Magnetoresistive

Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave

Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency

(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency

(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency

(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Spintronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency

(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency

(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency

(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency

(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Magnetoresistive

Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave

Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency

(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT &

Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Spintronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency

(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT &

Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access

Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and

Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency

(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT &

Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &

Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960168/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________