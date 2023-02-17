New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spintronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960168/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Spintronics Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Spintronics estimated at US$628.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radio Frequency (rf) & Microwave Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $232.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.7% CAGR
The Spintronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$232.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.2% and 22% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 20 Featured)
- Avalanche Technology Inc.
- Crocus Technology
- Everspin Technologies Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- NVE Corporation
- Spindeco Technologies Oy
- Synopsys, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960168/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Spintronics: An Introduction
Spintronics to Facilitate Transition from Traditional to
Sophisticated Electronic Devices
Market Outlook
Spintronics to Power Semiconductor Innovations
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Disruption to Supply Chains and Delay in New Product
Introductions Impact Spintronics Market
Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
Worsening Global Economic Situation to Play Spoilsport for
Semiconductor Market in 2023
Competition
EXHIBIT 4: Spintronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Spintronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors for 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Research Breakthroughs to Drive Spintronics Become a Mainstream
Technology
Spintronics to Address Challenges in Microelectronics
Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Spell Opportunities
Spin-based Electronic Devices and Components Gather Demand
Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for
Spintronics Sensors: World EVs Sales by Region in Units for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026
EXHIBIT 6: World EVs Sales by Propulsion Type: 2022 & 2027
Potential use of Spintronics in Quantum Computing
EXHIBIT 7: Global Quantum Computing Market in US$ Million:
2022, 2024, 2026
EXHIBIT 8: Global Quantum Computing Market by Application
Energy-Efficient Data Storage Hold Strong Potential
Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory
Technology of the Future
Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support
Growth of MRAM Market
EXHIBIT 9: Total Installed Based Of Data Storage Capacity:
2019, 2020, and 2024(in zettabytes)
Spintronics to Transform Data Storage
Recent Advances in STT-MRAM
MRAM Moves into Embedded Space
EXHIBIT 10: Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM)
with Other Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type
for the Years 2018, 2022, and 2026
EXHIBIT 11: eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies:
Comparing Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM,
eMRAM, eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET
Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market
STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the
Embedded Emerging NVM Market
EXHIBIT 12: Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded
Memory Segments by RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM
Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM
Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market
Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive
Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers
EXHIBIT 13: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide
(in Units) for the Period 2015-2021
Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices:
Opportunity for MRAM Market
EXHIBIT 14: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
MRAM Evolves as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected
Automobiles
Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution
Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM
Spintronic Devices to Supplant CMOS Devices in Several
Applications
IoT Era Opens New Avenues for Growth
Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT
Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
EXHIBIT 15: Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth
Opportunities for MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset
Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2022, and
2025
EXHIBIT 16: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Growing Concept of Smart Buildings and Need for Efficient
Energy Management Systems Open New Opportunities
EXHIBIT 17: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 18: Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In
Quadrillion British Thermal Units)
Smart Grids: A Potential Application
EXHIBIT 19: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):
2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
EXHIBIT 20: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018 and 2020
Rise in Demand PoC Diagnostics to Provide Growth Platform for
Spintronics
EXHIBIT 21: PoC Diagnostics Market in US$ Billion: 2015, 2020,
and 2025
Upcoming Trends in the IoT Industry
Material Innovations Give a Boost to Market Growth
New Study Explores Potential of Topological Materials for
Developing Ultrafast Spintronics
Graphene Evolves as a Viable Material for Spintronics
Graphene Flagship Paves Way for Novel Computing Technologies
Researchers Demonstrate the Potential of a New Quantum Material
for Creating Two Spintronic Technologies
Spintronics-Powered Memory Devices to Offer Perfect Blend of
High-Performance & Low Power
Scientists Explore Spintronics for Power-Efficient, High-Speed
Wireless Communication
Investigating Spintronics to Develop Novel Materials for
Futuristic Electronic Circuits
Creation and Observation of Hopfions Could Advance Next-
Generation Spintronic Devices
Spintronics to Move Ahead with Innovative Approach for Direct
Fabrication of Nanowires
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Spintronics Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Magnetoresistive
Random-Access Memory (MRAM) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radio
Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Radio Frequency (RF) &
Microwave Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magnetic Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive & Industrial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Spintronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Magnetoresistive
Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave
Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency
(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency
(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency
(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Spintronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency
(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency
(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency
(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency
(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Magnetoresistive
Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave
Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency
(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Spintronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency
(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spintronics by Application - Magnetoresistive Random-Access
Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Devices and
Magnetic Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Radio Frequency
(RF) & Microwave Devices and Magnetic Sensors for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spintronics by End-Use - Automotive & Industrial, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Spintronics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive &
Industrial, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960168/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Spintronics Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spintronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960168/?utm_source=GNW