Global Counter UAS System Market Report 2022: Increasing Security Breaches Incidences by Unidentified UASs Drives Growth

The "Global Counter UAS System Market, By Component, By System Type, By Detection Technology, By Neutralization Technology, By System Mobility, By Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report

The global counter UAS system market held a market value of USD 1,655.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 6,807.0 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

C-UAS, short for counter-drone technology, is another name for the counter UAS. Users can recognise unmanned aircraft. Drones pose a serious threat to both civilians and soldiers because of the rise in the number of security lapses they cause. This has aided the market for counter unmanned aerial systems in recent years.

The development of the counter-UAS business has been further fueled by increased research and experimentation aimed at bolstering the defence system. This market trend will also be aided by the growing concern over potential security dangers posed by unlicensed aircraft Technology.

In addition, it is anticipated that the market for counter unmanned aircraft systems would grow as aerial strikes become more frequent. Governments all across the world are making significant investments to secure their nation and the lives of its citizens. They anticipate cutting-edge military technology like counter-UAS as a result. Due to the quick uptake of anti-drone systems, market demand will increase throughout the projection period.

The expense of developing a counter UAS system is enormous, and the radars, lasers, cutting-edge electronics, and radio beams that are used in the system are also very expensive. The manufacturer may find it challenging to produce in large quantities because of the high cost. These systems cannot be employed for commercial purposes because to their high cost, which presents a significant hurdle for the market when it comes to public spaces. In the future term, the leading players aim to overcome these obstacles and increase market demand.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing security breaches incidences by Unidentified UASs

Drones have been used more and more in recent years for aerial photography, search and rescue operations, agricultural tasks, and monitoring and surveillance. Many countries, such as the US, Brazil, and China, have enacted legislation governing and regulating the use of drones. At numerous locations, including military installations, airports, and jails, unidentified drones have broken security. As a result, there has been a noticeable rise in demand for drone defence systems.

Increased Terrorism Attacks Using Drones

Due to the rising demand for anti-drone technologies, the counter UAS market is expanding. The demand for counter UAS technology has increased as a result of rising terrorist activity. Other aerial vehicles can be tracked and detected by a counter UAS system. The global counter UAS market is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast period due to the rise in illicit drone operations. Counter UAS Technology protects large public spaces, airports, and critical infrastructure such as stadiums, battlefield sites, military installations. Here the electro-optical and infrared sensors are sued to detect the drones.

Segments Overview:

The global counter UAS system market is segmented into component, system type, detection technology, neutralization technology, system mobility, and application.

By Component,

Hardware (Equipment)

Software (Command & control solution)

Professional Services

The professional services segment is likely to hold the highest CAGR of 18.2%.



By System Type,

Detection Systems

Detection & Neutralization Systems

The detection systems the major share of more than 70% in 2020.



By Detection Technology,

RF/ Wi-fi

Acoustic Sensors (Microphones)

Optical Sensors (Cameras)

Radar

The radar segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2020.



By Neutralization Technology,

Jammers

Fixed Vehicle Mounted Handheld



Counter Kinetic Systems (Guns/Missiles/Nets, etc.)

High Power Laser/Microwave Systems

Spoofing/Malware Solutions

The jammers segment held the largest market share close to 35% in 2020.



By System Mobility,

Stationary

Standard Large



Mobile

Portable

The mobile segment held the growth rate of 17.5% in over the forecast period. The stationary segment held the highest market share of more than 50% in 2020.



By Application,

Military

Homeland Security

Civilian/ Commercial

Airports Energy & Utilities Critical Infrastructures Data Centers Stadiums Residential Other Public Venues





The homeland security segment held the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.



Regional Overview



By region, the global counter UAS system market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The North American market for counter UAS systems held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2020, with a revenue of USD 661.2 million. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market for counter UAS system is expected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The prominent players operating in the global counter UAS system market include Aaronia, Aselsan, Dedrone Holdings, Inc., DeTect, Inc., D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd., Diehl Defence, Raytheon, Rohde & Schwarz, SRC, Inc. The cumulative market share of top six major players is close to 35%. In May 2021, Aslesan successfully completed the flight tests of the micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Saka. The Saka system with a 3-axis gimbal, developed for exploration and surveillance purposes, can take off automatically without the need for manual intervention.

The global counter UAS system market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global counter UAS system market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global counter UAS system market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global counter UAS system market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global counter UAS system market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global counter UAS system market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global counter UAS system market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global counter UAS system market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1655.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6807 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Counter UAS System Market



Chapter 4. Global Counter UAS System Market Overview



Chapter 5. Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis, By Component



Chapter 6. Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis, By System Type



Chapter 7. Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis, By Detection Technology



Chapter 8. Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis, By Neutralization Technology



Chapter 9. Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis, By System Mobility



Chapter 10. Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis, By Application



Chapter 11. Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis, By Region/Country



Chapter 12. North America Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis



Chapter 13. Europe Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis



Chapter 14. Asia Pacific Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis



Chapter 15. Middle East & Africa Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis



Chapter 16. South America Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis



Chapter 17. Japan Counter UAS Systems Market Analysis



Chapter 18. Company Profile



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aaronia

Aselsan

Dedrone Holdings, Inc.

DeTect, Inc.

D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd.

Diehl Defence

Raytheon

Rohde & Schwarz

SRC, Inc.

